Wuthering Waves 3.2 Livestream Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Wuthering Waves is doing incredibly well, and it is set to release version 3.2 soon. But before the update drops, the Wuthering Waves 3.2 livestream is scheduled to inform players what to expect from the upcoming update. The livestream would reveal the new character featuring in the coming version, alongside all the events and other additions for the update. So, check our Wuthering Waves 3.2 release date and time guide to know when to attend the livestream.

What Time Is the Wuthering Waves 3.2 Livestream?

Wuthering Waves 3.2 livestream will be broadcast on March 13, 2026, at 7 PM CST. Before the livestream, make sure to take a look at our Wuthering Waves tier list to learn which characters are currently in meta. Now, check out the livestream date and time for other regions below:

New Delhi, India : 4:30 PM IST on March 13, 2026

: 4:30 PM IST on March 13, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 08:00 PM JST on March 13, 2026

: 08:00 PM JST on March 13, 2026 California, USA : 04:00 AM PST on March 13, 2026

: 04:00 AM PST on March 13, 2026 Beijing, China : 07:00 PM CST on March 13, 2026

: 07:00 PM CST on March 13, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 07:00 AM on March 13, 2026

: 07:00 AM on March 13, 2026 Rome, Italy : 12:00 PM CET on March 13, 2026

: 12:00 PM CET on March 13, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 10:00 PM on March 13, 2026

: 10:00 PM on March 13, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 12:00 AM on March 14, 2026

The livestream will reveal all information about the new upcoming update, including a new character and her signature weapon. You will get a complete overview of what to expect in the upcoming update in the livestream.

Wuthering Waves 3.2 Livestream Countdown

If your region’s timezone is not mentioned above, don’t worry, as you can simply check our Wuthering Waves 3.2 livestream countdown here:

Wuthering Waves 3.2 Livestream starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Wuthering Waves 3.2 Livestream should now be live!

What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 3.2?

Here is everything you can expect from Wuthering Waves 3.2 livestream:

One new character : Sigrika is teased to be the new character in 3.2

: Sigrika is teased to be the new character in 3.2 More events and rewards

New Wuthering Waves codes

QoL changes

So, now you can prepare for the Wuthering Waves 3.2 livestream with our release date and time guide. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.