Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- WuWa 3.3 livestream will be streamed on April 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM CST.
- The special broadcast will be streamed on the official Wuthering Waves YouTube and Twitch accounts.
- The livestream will reveal all information about the upcoming update and the two new playable characters.
Wuthering Waves 3.3 is the next big update, and it’s right around the corner. Before the update goes live, Kuro Games will hold a special broadcast revealing everything about the upcoming update. With Wuthering Waves 3.3 coinciding with the game’s second anniversary, you don’t want to miss out on this special broadcast. So, learn about the Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream date and time from our guide here.
What Time is the Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream?
Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream will be broadcast on April 17, 2026, at 7 PM CST. Definitely check out our Wuthering Waves tier list before the livestream goes live to learn which characters are currently in meta. With that said, here are the livestream dates and times for some of the regions around the world:
|Region
|Date and Time
|New Delhi, India
|4:30 PM IST on April 17, 2026
|Tokyo, Japan
|08:00 PM JST on April 17, 2026
|California, USA
|04:00 AM PST on April 17, 2026
|Beijing, China
|07:00 PM CST on April 17, 2026
|Toronto, Canada
|07:00 AM on April 17, 2026
|Rome, Italy
|1:00 PM CET on April 17, 2026
|Melbourne, Australia
|9:00 PM on April 17, 2026
|Auckland, New Zealand
|11:00 PM on April 17, 2026
The livestream will feature character previews for two new characters, while also showcasing their signature weapons. Other than that, expect more information for upcoming events, story missions, and likely the 2nd anniversary rewards.
Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Countdown
For anyone who prefers countdown timers over time zones, here is a Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream countdown timer for you:
Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream should now be live!
What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3?
Here is everything you can expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream:
- Two new characters: Hiyuki and Denia
- More events and rewards: Expect amazing events with the update overlapping the game’s second anniversary.
- Anniversary rewards: Kuro Games should announce the anniversary rewards for the update in the livestream
- New Wuthering Waves codes
- QoL changes
So, now you can prepare for the Wuthering Waves 3.3 special broadcast with our release date and time guide. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.