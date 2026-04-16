Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Wuthering Waves 3.3 is the next big update, and it’s right around the corner. Before the update goes live, Kuro Games will hold a special broadcast revealing everything about the upcoming update. With Wuthering Waves 3.3 coinciding with the game’s second anniversary, you don’t want to miss out on this special broadcast. So, learn about the Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream date and time from our guide here.

What Time is the Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream?

Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream will be broadcast on April 17, 2026, at 7 PM CST. Definitely check out our Wuthering Waves tier list before the livestream goes live to learn which characters are currently in meta. With that said, here are the livestream dates and times for some of the regions around the world:

Region Date and Time New Delhi, India 4:30 PM IST on April 17, 2026 Tokyo, Japan 08:00 PM JST on April 17, 2026 California, USA 04:00 AM PST on April 17, 2026 Beijing, China 07:00 PM CST on April 17, 2026 Toronto, Canada 07:00 AM on April 17, 2026 Rome, Italy 1:00 PM CET on April 17, 2026 Melbourne, Australia 9:00 PM on April 17, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand 11:00 PM on April 17, 2026

The livestream will feature character previews for two new characters, while also showcasing their signature weapons. Other than that, expect more information for upcoming events, story missions, and likely the 2nd anniversary rewards.

Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Countdown

For anyone who prefers countdown timers over time zones, here is a Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream countdown timer for you:

Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream should now be live!

What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3?

Here is everything you can expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream:

Two new characters : Hiyuki and Denia

: Hiyuki and Denia More events and rewards : Expect amazing events with the update overlapping the game’s second anniversary.

: Expect amazing events with the update overlapping the game’s second anniversary. Anniversary rewards : Kuro Games should announce the anniversary rewards for the update in the livestream

: Kuro Games should announce the anniversary rewards for the update in the livestream New Wuthering Waves codes

QoL changes

So, now you can prepare for the Wuthering Waves 3.3 special broadcast with our release date and time guide. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.