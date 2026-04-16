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Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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wuthering waves 3.3 livestream
Image Credit: Kuro Games
In Short
  • WuWa 3.3 livestream will be streamed on April 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM CST.
  • The special broadcast will be streamed on the official Wuthering Waves YouTube and Twitch accounts.
  • The livestream will reveal all information about the upcoming update and the two new playable characters.
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Wuthering Waves 3.3 is the next big update, and it’s right around the corner. Before the update goes live, Kuro Games will hold a special broadcast revealing everything about the upcoming update. With Wuthering Waves 3.3 coinciding with the game’s second anniversary, you don’t want to miss out on this special broadcast. So, learn about the Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream date and time from our guide here.

What Time is the Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream?

Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream will be broadcast on April 17, 2026, at 7 PM CST. Definitely check out our Wuthering Waves tier list before the livestream goes live to learn which characters are currently in meta. With that said, here are the livestream dates and times for some of the regions around the world:

RegionDate and Time
New Delhi, India4:30 PM IST on April 17, 2026
Tokyo, Japan08:00 PM JST on April 17, 2026
California, USA04:00 AM PST on April 17, 2026
Beijing, China07:00 PM CST on April 17, 2026
Toronto, Canada07:00 AM on April 17, 2026
Rome, Italy1:00 PM CET on April 17, 2026
Melbourne, Australia9:00 PM on April 17, 2026
Auckland, New Zealand11:00 PM on April 17, 2026

The livestream will feature character previews for two new characters, while also showcasing their signature weapons. Other than that, expect more information for upcoming events, story missions, and likely the 2nd anniversary rewards.

Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream Countdown

For anyone who prefers countdown timers over time zones, here is a Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream countdown timer for you:

Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream starts in
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Wuthering Waves 3.3 Livestream should now be live!

What to Expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3?

Here is everything you can expect from Wuthering Waves 3.3 livestream:

  • Two new characters: Hiyuki and Denia
  • More events and rewards: Expect amazing events with the update overlapping the game’s second anniversary.
  • Anniversary rewards: Kuro Games should announce the anniversary rewards for the update in the livestream
  • New Wuthering Waves codes
  • QoL changes

So, now you can prepare for the Wuthering Waves 3.3 special broadcast with our release date and time guide. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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