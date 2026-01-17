Genshin Impact and Other Hoyoverse Games Might be Coming to Steam Soon

Hoyoverse has become one of the biggest gacha gaming companies in recent years, dominating the market with Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. However, none of the Hoyoverse games have ever made it into the Steam market, which is undoubtedly the biggest gaming platform. Only Honkai Impact 3rd is currently available on Steam, while other games have always used the Hoyo launcher and the Epic Games Store. However, that may finally be about to change, as new data mining leaks reveal that Genshin Impact and other Hoyoverse games are being tested for Steam.

Genshin Impact and Other Hoyoverse Games Coming to Steam

A new leak via Black Manta posted on Reddit revealed that Hoyoverse’s account management system has added some Steam-related threads in its localized message file. These messages are errors that appear when certain conditions are not met. What was shocking was that it mentioned the connection with Hoyoaccount and Steam. Only one Hoyoverse game is currently on Steam, Honkai Impact 3rd, which installs directly to your PC without the Hoyo launcher and only supports the NA server.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

So, newly adding these threads to the system only hints at one outcome. Hoyoverse is planning to connect its launcher to Steam soon, which will allow all Hoyoverse games to release on Steam. So, get ready to test out Columbina on your Steam account, and potentially on your Steam Deck.

And it’s about time that this happens as well. Many new gacha games have started releasing on Steam, like Wuthering Waves, Duet Night Abyss, and even Where Winds Meet. Steam is the biggest gaming platform, and failing to tap into its playerbase directly is definitely something Hoyoverse should desire.

Many gamers refuse to use any other gaming platform or launcher over Steam, and not being made available on the platform would completely alienate these potential players. So, Genshin Impact eventually releasing on Steam may introduce it to a new playerbase previously untapped.

Kuro Games, developers of Wuthering Waves, have also recently announced that they are bringing their old classic Punishing Gray Raven to Steam. Other small gacha games like Limbus Company and Infinite Nikki are also doing well on the platform.

So, do you want Genshin Impact and other Hoyoverse games on Steam or not? Let us know your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below.