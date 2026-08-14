Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Gameplay Reveal Announced for Gamescom Opening Night Live

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is the RTS epic that GoT fans have waited for years, and its gameplay is now ready to be revealed. Playside Studios has confirmed that a special gameplay reveal for Game of Thrones: War of Westeros will be showcased during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will take place on August 25, 2026.

This exciting news was confirmed by the developers on the War for Westeros’ official X page. To put things in perspective, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros was originally announced during Summer Game Fest 2025. The game was scheduled to release in 2026, but got delayed to 2027 due to development hurdles.

Banners will rise in Westeros.



The official Gameplay Reveal Trailer for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Watch the Gameplay Teaser now.



August 25 approaches. pic.twitter.com/V3dnM88kFg — Game of Thrones: War for Westeros (@WarforWesteros) August 13, 2026

In the brief gameplay teaser shared today, an army carrying banners with the Lannister sigil can be seen charging across the battlefield against Targaryen forces. At the same time, large Team Black dragons from the House of the Dragon series could be seen unleashing on the Lannister soldiers. While the dragon’s identity remains unconfirmed, its appearance closely resembles Drogon.

Game of Thrones fans will finally get their first expanded look at War for Westeros gameplay during Gamescom, where they can expect to see some more of Westeros’ most recognizable factions in action. From House Stark, House Lannister, and House Targaryen to the Night King, players will be able to command armies from each faction, featuring their own heroes, units, and abilities.

Playside Studios, the developers behind this game, have some experience with RTS games like Age of Empires in the form of their last year’s release, Age of Darkness: Final Stand. However, the mixed Steam reviews of the game cast a shadow of doubt on Game of Thrones: War for Westeros as well.

Despite that, the scope of Game of Thrones: War for Westeros remains ambitious. The developers behind the title want players to experience the fantasy world of Game of Thrones, but this time through the eyes of its legendary factions and armies.