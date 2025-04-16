Windows Snipping Tool Lets You Copy Text and Create QR Codes Without Screenshots

Snipping Tool is the go-t0 utility for many users to take screenshots on Windows. After Microsoft merged Snip & Sketch, the tool has gained features like QR code scanner but has mostly remained barren for the last few years. However, with Microsoft’s recent push toward AI, most utilities are on their way to gain new features, including Windows Snipping Tool as it can now seamlessly copy text without the need of taking a screenshot.

In the latest Windows Snipping Tool update with version 11.2503.27.0, Microsoft is rolling out the ability to copy text from your screen. You can use the keyboard shortcut to invoke the Snipping Tool and click the Text Extractor icon to select a region and start extracting text. You’ll see a cool animation on the borders of the selected region before the tool highlights the text that can be copied.

What’s also new is that you can now create a QR code to share the text in a jiffy. Besides, you also get options to automatically copy text and remove line breaks. Despite Microsoft providing an easier way to copy text, copying text via this feature requires an extra step, and we wish there was a shortcut to directly invoke the scan tool.

Yes, the Snipping Tool has featured an OCR tool for quite some time now, but the latest Text Extractor feature is different. Unlike previously where you had to first take a screenshot to then use the Text Extractor from the toolbar, you can now directly copy text using the Extractor from the overlay.

What are your thoughts on the latest Snipping Tool text extraction capabilities? Let us know in the comments.