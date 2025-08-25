When Is Fortnite X One Punch Man Skin Coming Out?

Fortnite’s long teasing spree might finally be done because the OP protagonist Saitama is on his way. While anime collaborations are a regular with the game, this one has been in the game files for a long time. After leaks, rumors, and even delays, the One Punch Man skins are now looking official. Here’s when you can expect the One Punch Man skin to drop in Fortnite.

According to multiple known leakers, including @ShiinaBR, the Fortnite X One Punch Man skin will release on August 27, 2025. While the official date has not been revealed, both the official social media accounts of the game and One Punch Man have teased the collaboration multiple times. The latest teaser, however, seals the deal, as Fortnite’s official X account shared a bunch of posts quoting the Caped Baldy.

In one of the latest X posts, the official Fortnite account said, “You did well on your own. Leave the rest to me.” Just when people started speculating, another post revealed the iconic quote from Saitama that reveals the routine to become One Punch Man. Yes, the famous quote, “100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run! Do it every single day!!!” And in a reply to that post, Fortnite has revealed that it will share the Fortnite X One Punch Man skins tomorrow, meaning on August 26.

One Punch Man Skin Bundles and Potential Pricing

The prices for the One Punch Man skins and bundles in Fortnite aren’t live yet, but we can make some guesses. Since the anime already teamed up with Fall Guys, it’s only a matter of time before the skins land in Fortnite, too. And with Fortnite Season 7 leaks floating around, you will need some good skins to jump to the next season. Here are all the Fortnite X One Punch Man skins we can expect:

Saitama Skin Bundle (Back Bling, 2x Emotes, Pickaxe, Glider, Drums Instrument, and Weapon Wrap)

(Back Bling, 2x Emotes, Pickaxe, Glider, Drums Instrument, and Weapon Wrap) Genos Skin Bundle (Back Bling, Emote, Pickaxe, and Keytar Instrument)

(Back Bling, Emote, Pickaxe, and Keytar Instrument) Tatsumaki Skin Bundle (Back Bling, Emote, Pickaxe, and Microphone Instrument)

Apart from the skins, the One Punch Man vehicle decals are also coming, as per the leaks. When it comes to pricing, the One Punch Man skins will likely cost around 1,500 V-Bucks each in Fortnite. And just like any other collab skins, Epic might drop a bundle with all three characters at a solid discount. With Kai Cenat bundle coming to Fortnite, it will be interesting to see the pricing for this anime collab bundle.

That’s about everything you need to know about the Fortnite X One Punch Man skin. Are you excited about this anime collaboration? Let us know in the comments.