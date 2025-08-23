Fortnite Vaults Bug Medallions and Gives Players a Break From Sweaty Lobbies

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock ‘N Awesome, players have jointly squashed over a billion bugs since the season’s release. The community’s never-ending battle against the bug invasion, led by the O.X.R. faction, has seen loopers destroy nests and defeat formidable Queen bugs at Ranger’s Ruin, Demon’s Domain, and The Hive to acquire prized Medallions.

These Medallions, namely Surge, Springleg, and Carapace, provided game-changing advantages such as increased speed, double jumps, and health boosts. These items turned lobbies into sweaty, high-stakes battlegrounds as players chased Medallions or those who hold them.

In response to user complaints regarding the overwhelming pressure, Epic Games has now made a bold move by vaulting boss Medallions in a recent hotfix to balance gameplay.

Fortnite August 23 Hotfix Vaults Boss Medallions and Introduces New Balance Changes

In a latest hotfix, Epic Games has made some big changes to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 on August 22, 2025, vaulting all Medallions, which elicited a variety of emotions from the player base. This decision, revealed on the official Fortnite Status X account, attempts to address balancing issues that surfaced shortly after the release of the Shock ‘N Awesome season.

✨ Big changes are buzzing in Battle Royale! 🦟



👑 The Queens vaulted their Medallions after too many squashing shenanigans!



🎛️ The Leadspitter 3000 was upgraded with reduced recoil for more consistency at short & mid ranges!



🐛 Hungry bugs gobbled up the Shockwave Launchers,… pic.twitter.com/1IiY2thFbI — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 22, 2025

Medallions, which previously provided buffs such as endless stamina and increased shields, were removed with this hotfix to encourage a more balanced gameplay experience, particularly with competitive events like FNCS approaching later this month.

Epic Games also buffed the Leadspitter 3000 by lowering the recoil, making it more consistent at short and medium ranges, while also vaulting Shockwave Launchers. These changes indicate a trend toward a more planned and controlled gameplay setting. The scarcity of Rocket Ammo and other Epic and Legendary items reinforces Epic’s commitment to balancing the game.

This change is especially important because it links the Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes with the Tournament loot pool, assuring consistency across competitive games. The elimination of Medallions not only changes the meta, but it also prepares the game for upcoming LAN events, where tactics will take precedence over item domination. Players are divided, with some welcoming the change for good and others disappointed by the loss of a dynamic gameplay buff that Medallions offered.

