Fortnite Players “Feel Good” as Gorillaz Headline Next Festival Season

Fortnite Festival has grown into a colorful celebration of music and gaming since its inception. Each season, the Festival mode has a headliner artist, delivering rare songs, instruments, and highly sought-after Icon Series skins to the Music Pass. These skins, modeled after the featured artists, have become a defining aspect of the mode, allowing players to embody their favorite musicians while jamming to hit tracks.

Previous seasons have featured artists such as Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga, each providing unique cosmetics and emotes to full-fledged virtual concerts. As Fortnite Festival approaches its milestone Season 10, which will debut on August 26, 2025, enthusiasm has reached an all-time high due to a recent leak.

According to Fortnite leakers, the forthcoming season will feature the virtual band Gorillaz as the headline act. Here’s everything known so far about the collab.

Fortnite Festival Season 10 Brings Gorillaz Collab with Iconic Skins and Tracks

The iconic virtual band Gorillaz will headline Fortnite Festival Season 10, which begins on August 26, and is a dream collab that fans have waited since a long time. Gorillaz, known for songs such as “Clint Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.,” will add their own musical and visual style to the game.

FORTNITE X GORILLAZ COLLAB ART IN-GAME 🔥



August 26 – October 14

According to leakers, the Music Pass will feature skins for Murdoc Niccals and Russell Hobbs, with 2D and Noodle skins available in the Item Shop after launch. These skins, which reflect the band’s animated image, will allow gamers to embody Gorillaz’s animated members in-game.

Additionally, new instruments inspired by the band’s style like Teddy Drums will add the much needed Rock N’ Roll thrill to the Festival’s Guitar Hero-like gameplay. “Feel Good Inc.” is already a Jam Track, and fans predict that “19-2000” and “On Melancholy Hill” will join the roster, increasing the playable music archive.

Players would need to earn XP across Fortnite modes to obtain these exclusive cosmetics in the Music Pass, delivering a lively Season 10 experience which will conclude on October 14.

Are you excited to see Gorillaz in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments if you’ll be buying the Festival Season 10 Music Pass.