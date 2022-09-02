WhatsApp Now Starts Rolling out New “Unread Chats” Filter

WhatsApp’s long list of feature tests included the new “Unread Chats” filter for further streamlining chats. The feature, which appeared as part of a beta update in June, has now started rolling out the general users. Here’s a look at the details.

WhatsApp’s Unread Chats Filter Now Official

WhatsApp’s iOS app and Web version now have a new filter, which will show the unread chats. This option resides next to the search bar at the top. Once the unread messages appear, another option to clear the filter will also appear.

The new filter joins the existing media filters like Photos, GIFs, Links, Videos, Documents, and Audio. We were able to see the new filter on both an iPhone and the web. It is said to be available for Android users too but currently, it isn’t there. We expect the new Unread Chats filter to reach Android users gradually.

To view the unread chats, you can simply tap the new Filter icon next to the search bar on iOS and Web. Android users can tap the search bar and then the Unread Chats option for this. This filter will help you find messages you forgot to open and respond to and will further organize the WhatsApp chats. You can check out what it looks like below.

Do let us know if you have started seeing the new Unread Chats filter on WhatsApp in the comments below.

In addition, WhatsApp is also testing the ability for you to send messages to yourself on linked devices. This feature isn’t currently available when the multi-device mode is on. The Meta-owned messaging platform is also testing the ability to see Status updates via the chat list and the ability for group admins to delete others’ messages!