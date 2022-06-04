WhatsApp to Soon Introduce an Undo Button for Deleted Messages

WhatsApp already has a feature that lets you delete a message sent mistakenly. So, if a message was sent to the wrong chat, you can easily “Delete for Everyone” and it just makes things easier. And now, it is planning on adding a new feature, which will help you undo the action when you mistakenly delete a message and it wasn’t supposed to happen. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Working on an Undo Option

WABetaInfo has recently revealed that WhatsApp is working on a undo option for the messages that have been deleted for you. This means that if you select the “Delete for me” option and want to change it, you will get a few seconds to undo this deed.

A shared screenshot suggests that there will be an undo option at the bottom of the screen if a message is deleted, tapping on which can restore the message. This is similar to the undo option for various actions on Gmail. With this, you can either keep the message or choose to delete the message for all in either a group chat or an individual one. Here’s a look at the screenshot below.

Image: WABetaInfo

However, we don’t know if this functionality will be for all deleted messages or will only allow you to restore a message that has been deleted for you. Enabling it for all the deleted messages makes more sense because there are chances one can mistakenly delete a message and retyping it can be a hassle.

It is said that since this feature is still under development, there’s no word on when it will be available for beta as well as the general users. Hence, it may take some time before it rolls out to users.

In addition, WhatsApp is also testing another feature that will let you edit a sent message. This again will come in handy if you sent a wrong message and don’t wish to delete it and type it again. This is also under development and it remains to be seen when it will reach users.

As for what has been introduced recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform recently got hold of message reactions, the Communities section, the ability to add up to 32 people on a voice call, and the “2GB limit” for media. As it is testing loads of features, we expect them to become official by this year. We will keep you updated. So, stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the undo option in the comments below.