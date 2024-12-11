Home > News > [UPDATE] You’re Not Alone! WhatsApp Is Currently Down

[UPDATE] You’re Not Alone! WhatsApp Is Currently Down

Beebom Staff
whatsapp chat window
Image Credit: Mohit Singh/ Beebom

[UPDATE | December 11, 2024, 11:00 AM PST] – WhatsApp has shared an official X post (or tweet) acknowledging the outage. They confirm that WhatsApp is down and add that it’s “actively working on a solution and starting to see a return for most people.”

You are not the only one stuck on single ticks on WhatsApp! The messaging app is currently down and users are unable to send or receive messages. WhatsApp seems to be having an app outage on a global scale, as users from around the world are flocking to social media to check if that’s the case.

I checked on my Galaxy Z Fold 6, and I was unable to send messages. Whereas one of my friends on another Android phone was able to. So, it’s possible that WhatsApp is facing a partial outage. I’m on the case and checking with more of my colleagues globally to see the reach of the outage. Many users have also taken to Downdetector to report that the app is not functioning for them.

Image Credit: Downdetector

As it happens every time, users are taking a break from personal communication to talk about the app being down on another app – X. You can check out some of these X posts below:

Apart from WhatsApp, it seems like Meta’s other products, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads also facing outages right now. So, if you’re facing issues with scrolling through Instagram reels or missing out on your friend’s wedding pictures, then again, you are not alone! X (formerly Twitter) is teeming with memes and posts about Facebook and Instagram being down.

We will update this post once we learn that WhatsApp is back online and functioning as intended for everyone. Is WhatsAoo working fine for you? Let us know once you can send messages, and we will inform our readers promptly.

