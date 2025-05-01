Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes: New Maps, HDR Nerf, and More

The Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded update for Warzone and Black Ops 6 is nearly here, and Activision has shared the full patch notes bearing all the changes players can expect. Despite being a mid-season update, plenty of new things are in store for Verdansk and the multiplayer. Chief among them are three B06 maps, the brand-new Ladra SMG, and some gameplay tweaks for the BR map. The update also brings notable nerfs to meta weapons such as the HDR Sniper rifle. To find out more, check out the full patch notes for the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone Patch Notes

Image Credit: Activision

Events

High Art Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone during this event to unlock rewards such as the new Ladra Submachine Gun. Activation Dates: May 1 to 15

Blaze of Glory Collect Blaze Bucks dropped by eliminated enemies and found in supply caches in Call of Duty: Warzone. Redeem your bucks for rewards, including the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the “Highly Decorated” Weapon Camo. Activation Dates: May 6 to 15



Maps

Verdansk

Train Station (East Wing Access) The previously sealed east wing of the Train Station is now open, offering increased loot opportunities and new flanking routes.

Moving Train The iconic Verdansk train is back. It now features a respawning Recon Contract – if you choo-choo-choose to take on the mission.

Vertical Ascenders Ascenders have been reintroduced across Verdansk, matching their placement in the original Season 05 and current Plunder layout.



Vertical Ascenders provide new traversal and engagement options across familiar power positions. We’ll continue monitoring combat flow and weapon performance to determine if adjustments are needed, whether that means removing unnecessary ascenders or adding them to areas that remain difficult to access.

Weapon Adjustments

Assault Rifles

Weapon Name Changes AK-74 Nerf: Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.2x to 1.12x

Nerf: Lower Torso multiplier reduced from 0.95x to 0.9x

Nerf: Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 190ms to 215ms

Nerf: Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 270ms to 285ms

Nerf: Aim Down Sight move speed reduced from 3.2m/s to 3m/s CR-56 AMAX Buff: Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs

Buff: Flip Mag adjusted from 25 rounds to 30 rounds Kilo 141 Buff: Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs BAL-27 Buff: Maximum Damage Range increased from 28 to 32

Nerf: Medium Damage Range decreased from 43.1m to 41.9m

Nerf: Minimum Damage Range decreased from 48.2m to 41.9m

Adjustment: Visual Recoil Reduced Holger 556 Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 38 to 40

Nerf: Maximum Damage Range decreased from 40.6m to 35.5m

Adjustments: Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 810m/s

Sprint to Fire speed improved from 252ms to 200ms

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.14x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.96x to 0.85x

Visual Recoil Reduced M4 Buff: Damage increased across all ranges

Buff: Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Damage Ranges have been increased

Adjustments: Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 820m/s

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 0.95x

Visual Recoil Reduced TAQ-56 Buff: Damage increased across all ranges

Buff: Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Damage Ranges have been increased

Adjustments: Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 800m/s

Visual Recoil Reduced

SMGs

Weapon Name Changes C9 Adjustment: Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20% (10mm Auto 30-Round Mag Attachment) Saug Adjustment: Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s. HRM-9 Buff: Damage across all ranges increased

Nerf: Maximum, Medium, and Minumum Damage Ranges have been decreased

Adjustments: Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.85x WSP-9 Buff: Damage across all ranges increased

Buff: Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Damage Ranges have been increased

Adjustments: Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 66ms to 120ms

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.13x

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x

Visual Recoil Reduced MX9 Buff: Damage across all ranges increased

Buff: Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Damage Ranges have been increased

Adjustments: Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Bullet Velocity increased from 300m/s to 530m/s

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 88ms to 110ms

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.94x to 0.9x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Extended Mag rounds increased from 45 to 50

Shotguns

Weapon Name Changes ASG-89 Adjustment: Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5% (Rapid Fire Attachment) Marine SP Buff: Damage increased across Medium 1, Medium 2, and Minimum Ranges

Adjustment: Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.6x (12 Gauge Slugs Attachment) Lockwood 680 Buff: Damage Range increased across Maximum, Medium 1, Medium 2, and Minimum Ranges

LMGs

Weapon Name Changes Feng 82 Adjustment: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction) PU-21 Adjustments: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (Fast Mag I Attachment)

Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (Fast Mag II Attachment) XMG Adjustments: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (Fast Mag I Attachment)

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (Fast Mag II Attachment) Pulemyot 762 Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 36 to 45

Buff: Maximum Damage Range increased from 38.1m to 43.1m

Buff: Minimum Damage Range increased from 38.1m to 55.8m

Adjustments: Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.19x

Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Visual Recoil Reduced TAQ Eradicator Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 30 to 32

Buff: Maximum Damage Range increased from 39.3m to 40.6m

Buff: Damage at Minimum Damage Range increased from 26 to 27

Buff: Minimum Damage Range increased from 39.3m to 50.8m

Nerf: Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 330ms to 400ms

Nerf: Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.19x

Nerf: Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Adjustment: Visual Recoil Reduced RAAL MG Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 38 to 49

Nerf: Maximum Damage Range decreased from 41.9m to 40.5m

Buff: Damage at Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 35 to 42

Nerf: Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x

Buff: Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1x

Adjustment: Visual Recoil Reduced Sakin MG38 Buff: Damage buffed across all ranges

Nerf: Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Damage Ranges decreased

Nerf: Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.14x

Nerf: Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1x

Nerf: Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x

Adjustment: Visual Recoil Reduced

Marksman Rifles

Weapon Name Changes AEK-973 Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 44 to 50

Buff: Maximum Damage Range increased from 40.6m to 43.1m

Buff: Damage at Minimum Damage Range increased from 40 to 43

Buff: Minimum Damage Range increased from 40.6m to 43.1m

Nerf: Bullet Velocity decreased from 900m/s to 860m/s

Buff: Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Nerf: Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x DM-10 Buff: Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges increased to 50.8m

Buff: Bullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/s

Buff: Aim Down Sight speed improved from 350ms to 330ms

Adjustments: Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased

Received Flinch from enemies decreased SWAT 5.56 Buff: Maximum and Minimum Damage Ranges increased to 50.8

Buff: Bullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 910m/s

Adjustments: Damage Range penalty decreased from 30% to 15% (Rapid Fire Attachment)

Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 18% to 10% (Rapid Fire Attachment) TR2 Buff: Damage at Minimum Damage Range increased from 55 to 59

Nerf: Damage at Maximum Damage Range decreased from 62 to 59

Buff: Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 1020m/s

Buff: Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x

Buff: Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x

Adjustments: Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased

View Kick Strength improved significantly Tsarkov 7.62 Buff: Damage at Maximum Damage Range increased from 78 to 80

Buff: Maximum and Minimum Damage Range increased to 50.8m

Snipers

Weapon Name Changes HDR Nerf: Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 510ms to 600ms FJX Imperium Buff: Maximum and Minimum Damage Range increased to 58.4m

Buff: Damage at Minimum Damage Range increased from 125 to 145

Buff: Aim Down Sight speed improved from 580ms to 540ms

Adjustment: Medium Damage Range 1 Removed

New Weapons

Image Credit: Activision

Ladra Submachine Gun (New Weapon) Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire, excellent range, and low recoil. Acquirable via High Art Event Reward

Submachine Gun (New Weapon) Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket (N ew ****Conversion Kit) Converts the Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. Splash damage capabilities come at the expense of bullet velocity and rate of fire. Equips a new default Barrel and Magazine. Acquirable via Event Reward

ew ****Conversion Kit)

Modes

High Trip Resurgence (Limited-Time Mode) Experience the classic Resurgence ruleset with special narration and gameplay boosts designed to incinerate your opponents. Map : Verdansk Squad Size: Quads Player Count: 120 Players

Massive Resurgence (Limited-Time Mode) Engage in rapid-fire combat with Resurgence mechanics, allowing continuous redeployment while the Resurgence timer is active. Map: Verdansk Squad Size: Quads Player Count: 120 Players



Ranked Play

With the re-introduction of our ranked seasons in this patch, we’re introducing a number of different changes to the ranked ecosystem to coincide with the new map, aimed at retaining in large the pacing and progression structure, while allowing for the other adjustments that are needed. Here’s a brief summary of the details you’ll find below:

150 Players With our return to Verdansk, Battle Royale Ranked Play is increasing its player count to 150 players, which of course means 50 Teams in the match.

New SR Values To maintain the overall pacing and progression of the ranked ecosystem, we’ve tuned the SR values to better reflect the larger map, Season 03’s changes to gameplay as well as general game economy. The overall outcome of this tuning is such that your progress through ranked should be very similar in terms of time investment, with slightly higher difficulties in the very top ends (High Iridescent, top 250). We have also raised the SR Cap per match for eliminations to 200, instead of 150.

Restrictions Adjustments We’re mirroring the ban on Bandolier and the Ammo Satchel, and disabled known perks that are counter to the goals we want to facilitate with ranked. At the same time, with Verdansk’s identity revolving so heavily around vehicle usage we have unrestricted launchers so they can be used to effectively counter any vehicle dominance. Alertness has also been removed from the restricted perk list. As an additional callout – we have added the Trophy system to the buystation to enable planning for a safer vehicle rotation.



Unlocking Ranked Play

In order to access this mode, players must place amongst the top squads in at least 20 matches to be eligible to queue up and begin climbing the ranks.

In this case, “Top Placement” is defined as finishing among the Top 6 teams in Resurgence or the Top 15 teams in Battle Royale. Battle Royale Casual or Bootcamp does not progress your Top Placements.

Other Gameplay Adjustments

The starting circle is more centered, enabling more playspace on drop, but extreme circle ends can still occur.

Trophy system is added to the buystation inventory to enable a more protected vehicle rotation.

With the start of Season 03 Reloaded, we will be setting players across the board back to Bronze.

Loot & Economy

Updated Ground Loot Weapons Ground loot weapons have been revised to better align with each weapon’s core role by removing incompatible or underperforming attachments. Certain weapon builds have been added or removed from the loot pool to improve overall variety and balance. Slight adjustments have been made to weapon class distribution, including a reduction in the frequency of Snipers and Pistols found in ground loot.

High Value Loot Zones Each season, three POIs across Verdansk will be designated as High Value Loot Zones, offering increased loot density. For Season 03 Reloaded, the active High Value Loot Zones are: Train Station, Superstore, and Military Base – prime locations for early Hot Drops. High-value loot zones are now marked by a distinct color in the POI name during infiltration, the tactical map, and the compass when inside the zone. The cooldown for Ammo Restock Depots in Plunder has been increased from 5 seconds to 20 seconds.



Movement

Movement Speed While Plating Movement speed while inserting armor plates has been standardized. Whether using the normal animation or the one-handed animation granted by Quick Fix, your movement speed will now align with the weapon you had equipped when you began plating.



Previously, plating had a fixed movement speed that could be faster or slower than the weapon you were holding. Now, if you’re plating with a melee weapon equipped, your movement will match that weapon’s speed. The same applies to other weapon classes – for example, plating with an LMG equipped will now retain the slower movement speed associated with LMGs.

Equipment

Lethal

Drill Charge The explosion radius increased from 3 meters to 5 meters. Inner explosion damage increased from 155 to 200. Outer explosion damage increased from 39 to 100.



Drill Charge has been underperforming relative to other lethal equipment. These updates aim to increase its effectiveness and bring it more in line with peers. We will continue to monitor its usage and impact.

C4 The middle to inner explosion radius increased from 3m to 5m. Inner explosion damage increased from 225 to 250. Middle explosion damage increased from 112 to 180. Slight increase to the speed at which you can detonate the device after throwing it. Slight adjustments to throw velocity.



These changes are designed to reward accurate throws and improve responsiveness, making C4 a more viable and skill-based option.

Spring Mine Inner explosion damage reduced from 275 to 250.



This minor reduction gives players more opportunity to react while still preserving the mine’s lethality. Remember: crouching reduces mine damage by 50%, and going prone reduces it by 75%.

Blast Trap Increased the Detonation delay from 0.75 seconds to 1 second.



This adjustment provides a slightly longer window for counterplay when triggered unexpectedly. We’ll continue monitoring Blast Trap performance for further tuning in Warzone.

Tactical

Stim Shot Speed increase reduced from 15% to 8%.



The Stim Shot’s primary purpose is health regeneration, with a secondary role as a movement enhancer. In recent updates, its speed boost began to overshadow its healing function. This adjustment helps re-center its role within the gameplay loop.

Experimental Gas No longer deals tick damage.



Following the gas size adjustments introduced at the start of Black Ops 6, we found the combination of debuff, area coverage, and damage to be underwhelming. By removing its damage entirely, we’re shifting Tacticals toward a clearer identity: no-damage or low-damage utility.

Contracts

Big Game Bounty The Big Game Bounty Contract has returned to Battle Royale. Track down and eliminate a high-performing squad for greater rewards – high risk, high reward.



Adjustments

Supply Run Contract Squadmates who are dead at the time a Supply Run is completed will now also receive the Fire Sale reward.



Killstreaks

Adjustments

Sentry Effective range increased from 50m to 100m. Minor increase to max turn speed. Lifetime increased from 90 seconds to 100 seconds. Increased max damage from 10 to 12.



When reintroducing the Sentry Gun to Warzone, we aimed to ensure it remained effective without feeling like a substitute for an additional player. These updates enhance its responsiveness in close-quarters engagements while expanding its reach to longer distances, making it more noticeable and reactive without becoming overwhelming.

Bunker Buster Explosive inner damage reduced from 300 to 290. Removed damage from gas.



These adjustments aim to slightly reduce the Bunker Buster’s total lethality while improving consistency in its area-of-effect interactions.

UAV Audible callout on activation of a UAV for enemies has been tightened up with the UX indicator (red box around minimap).



Previously, the callout was designed to alert players that a UAV had been activated nearby – regardless of whether they were inside its detection radius. Now, the audio callout will only trigger if you are currently within UAV coverage when it is activated. If you enter the UAV’s range afterward, only the red minimap border will appear, reducing confusion and improving clarity.

Perks

Adjustments

Low Profile Prone and crouch movement speed increased from 20% to 30%.

Bomb Squad Damage reduction increased from 20% to 30%.

Survivor Health regeneration delay increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.



Survivor continues to be a highly selected perk. This slight delay maintains its strength while improving balance across the perk ecosystem.

Reactive Armor Armor regeneration speed increased by 50%.



Once regeneration begins, armor will now fully regenerate up to 75 armor (half of the total pool) within 25 seconds if no plates are equipped.

Tracker Tracker outlines have been refined with thinner lines to improve visual clarity.



This change aligns with broader visual updates to reduce clutter. Reminder: Tracker is countered by the Cold-Blooded Perk.

Operators

Favoriting Operators Players can mark Operators as favorites. There is a cap on the number of Operators that can be favorited: players will receive a notification upon reaching this limit.

Random Operator Selection Players can now enable a “Random Operator” option, allowing the game to select a different Operator each time they load in. If favorites are set, players have the option to randomize exclusively among their favorites. Players can select up to a maximum of 20 operators to randomize from.

Random Skin Selection Within each Operator’s customization menu, players can enable the “Random Skin” option. Each time an Operator is selected, a different owned skin will be applied. If favorite skins are set, the random selection will be limited to those skins. Players can select up to 10 skins to randomize from for a single operator.



UI/UX

New

Loadout Marker Icon (Quality of Life) A blue Loadout Drop icon will now appear in the squad widget when your team has enough cash to purchase a Loadout at a Buy Station.

Damage Closes Buystation Menu Setting (Quality of Life) Players can now toggle whether the Buy Station menu automatically closes upon taking damage. This setting is off by default. When enabled, the menu will close immediately when the player receives incoming damage.

Killfeed Duration Setting (Quality of Life) A new setting allows players to customize how long killfeed messages remain visible on screen after a killfeed update.

(Quality of Life)

Adjustments

Attachment Filter for Modern Warfare Weapons (Quality of Life) An improved attachment filtering system has been added for Modern Warfare weapons. This enhancement introduces category-specific filters to streamline the attachment selection process, making it easier to navigate large inventories and quickly find the desired attachments.

Death Recap Widget ( Quality of Life) The Death Recap system has been expanded in Season 03 Reloaded to provide clearer insight into the conditions that contributed to your death. New indicators include: Affected by Heartbeat Sensor: Indicates the enemy detected your position with the heartbeat sensor equipment. Affected by Body Shield on Teammate: Indicates yo ur position was revealed by a teammate who was shielded by an enemy. Affected by Resurgence Mark: Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who died in the Resurgence game mode. Affected by Prox Alarm: Indicated your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm tactical equipment. Affected by Most Wanted Target: Indicate your position was revealed by opting into the Most Wanted Contract.

Quality of Life) Nearby Grenade Notification (Quality of Life) The grenade warning icon now fades slightly when the player is no longer in direct line of sight of the active grenade, providing a more intuitive visual cue.

Damage Overlay Opacity Quality of Life The full-screen red damage overlay triggered by armor damage has had its opacity reduced by 50%, creating a less visually intense experience when under fire.

Quality of Life Double Killstreak Overwrite Notification (Quality of Life) When two enemy Killstreaks are activated within three seconds of each other, the second notification will now interrupt and replace the first. This ensures both are delivered promptly, and players can react appropriately. Previously, the second notification would wait for the first to finish, often resulting in delayed awareness.

Death Skull Icon Improvements (Quality of Life) The death skull icon has been adjusted to scale more appropriately with distance. It will now appear larger when close by, making it easier to spot, while taking up less screen space when viewed from afar.

(Quality of Life)

This change builds on an earlier update that added the skull icon to help players identify where they died and recover their loadouts. Based on feedback, we’ve fine-tuned the scaling to reduce visual clutter at long range.

Vehicles

New

TRIUMPH TF 250-X Dirt Bike A brand-new vehicle type hits Verdansk: the TRIUMPH TF 250-X Dirt Bike. Designed for quick getaways and high-speed flanks, this single-seat ride boasts impressive acceleration and top speed, but at the cost of lower durability.



Adjustments

Heli Adjusted the weight class from medium-light to light. This adjusts how explosives and launchers interact with the Heli. Launchers (including JOKR) 1 hit. Grenades (including C4) 1 hit. Traps 1 hit. Thermite 10 ticks.

Heli Passenger View Angles Players can now look around with more freedom than before, and are less restricted in tracking targets below the vehicle.



Audio

Vehicles Revised and rebalanced the volumes of vehicle engine, suspension, chassis, tire surface/skids, water, impact, hit-marker, and horn sounds.



Challenges

Removed Unavailable Daily Challenges The following Daily Challenges have been removed as they were not progressable in all modes: SAM/Sentry Turret Challenge Counter-UAV (CUAV) Challenge



Stickerbook Challenge Fixes Improved filtering to ensure all Stickerbook Challenges are now progressable in Ranked Battle Royale. All challenges referencing Battle Royale now also track in Battle Royale Casual.



Armory Unlock Update Added the JAK Devastator as an Armory Challenge unlock.

Stickerbook Challenge Updates The following challenges have been updated for consistency and/or progression tracking: Career — Seasoned Soldier Royale Ripper Battle Buster Career — Warzone Tactician Load Up Career — Popping Off Fearless Warrior Career — Dark Ops [REDACTED] [REDACTED] Prestige 5 Intel Hoarder Follow Through Come At Me Mobile Shopper New Toys Prestige 8 Contender Prestige 9 Silent and Deadly Axed Prestige Master Ultimate Victory Not a Fluke Lock the Win Daily Challenge Updates Top 10 Placement Top 5 Placement Top 10 Placement with 10 Eliminations



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Scavenger bags could be picked up by players other than the intended recipient.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger did not grant the correct amount of maximum ammunition.

Fixed an issue where Ghost was applying default values instead of the intended configuration.

Fixed an issue where the Ghost perk’s grace period was not correctly set to 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the required movement speed for Ghost activation was not correctly set to 35 (equivalent to crawling or faster).

Fixed an issue while using Bomb Squad where all explosives were incorrectly capped at 150 damage. Explosives can now deal up to 300 damage as originally intended.

Audio

Fixed headshot kill indicator sounding higher pitch than expected on the classic hitmarker preset.

Fixed classic hit markers being quieter than intended.

Miscelleanous

Fixed an issue where Thermite’s tick rate could be significantly faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Gulag notification for a squadmate entering or leaving did not play correctly.

Fixed an issue where the MX Guardian could incorrectly equip Dragon’s Breath rounds.

Fixed an issue causing an unintended burst of velocity when exiting an ascender.

Fixed an issue where jumping onto a ladder could trigger an unintended burst of velocity.

Fixed an issue where opening the scoreboard during exfil could result in the loss of the user interface.

Fixed an issue where the Scavenger perk could incorrectly grant more than the maximum reserve ammunition.

Fixed an issue where gas visual effects could appear in Plunder before the Choke Hold public event was active.

Fixed an issue where weapon loot cards sometimes appeared off-center from the weapon model.

Fixed an issue where the outline on Legendary Supply Crates would disappear after using a Supply UAV.

Fixed an issue where item pings from squadmates would not appear after closing the Buy Station UI.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on a black screen if they were in the Winner’s Circle when the match ended.

Fixed an issue where the Trophy System was missing its idle sound effects.

Fixed an issue where target dummies in the Firing Range could become stuck after being killed.

Fixed an issue where the speed boost from the Resolute perk would not be properly removed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas Mask icon in the squad widget to disappear when picking up a replacement.

Black Ops 6 Patch Notes

Welcome to Season 3 Reloaded

The global search for the Pantheon moles accelerates as Operators revisit new territories revealed in the video Hudson recorded before his death.

Season 03 Reloaded brings two new Multiplayer maps and a new 6v6 variant, Directed Mode for Shattered Veil, and new Loadout items like the Vendetta Perk and the Ladra SMG. Participate in new events and more when the mid-season update launches tomorrow on May 1!

New Multiplayer Maps

Haven (6v6) Head to a KBG safehouse established in a neglected estate, its aesthetics forgotten in favor of its usefulness as a base of operations.

Signal (6v6, 2v2) Turn the clock back to 1968 when Pantheon moles infiltrated the Numbers Station, where water floods in through a breach in the walls and flames lap the upper walkways.



New Map Variant

Blazetown (6v6) Jump into this trippy Nuketown variant during Season 03 Reloaded.



New Multiplayer Limited-Time Mode

Joint Operations

Ride to victory in a blaze of glory in Joint Operations, a gauntlet that challenges players across a series of Multiplayer mode variants, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and Kill Confirmed.

Catch your breath during breaks throughout the match, shifting the play of the game by adding modifiers that affect every Operator, including a +420 Score Bonus, 3rd Person, Visual Impairment, Double Health, Hardcore, Paranoia Sounds, Low Gravity, Double Jump, and Increased Movement Speed.

Battle in 6v6 across all five modes, their order randomized at the start of each match. Compete for two minutes in each mode, ending when one team reaches the Score Limit or at the conclusion of all five modes. The team with the most points wins the game.

New Weapon (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Ladra – SMG (Event Reward) Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire, excellent range, and low recoil. Headshots can help offset lower base damage.



New Attachment

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Event Reward) Converts the Goblin Mk2 into a fully automatic weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. Splash damage capabilities come at the expense of bullet velocity and rate of fire.



New Multiplayer Perk

Vendetta – Recon (Event Reward)

On respawn, mark your killer’s last known position for a short duration. Get a bonus score for eliminating that enemy. The Vigilance Perk counters being marked by Vendetta.

Directed Mode: Shattered Veil

Get some extra guidance when taking on the Main Quest in Shattered Veil with the arrival of Directed Mode in Season 03 Reloaded. Head to Colton Hall in the wooded hills above Liberty Falls and deliver the Sentinel Artifact to S.A.M. with a maximum round cap of 15.

New Zombies Limited Time Mode

Zombie Snacks Whet your appetite in the Zombie Snacks limited-time mode, challenging Operators to keep their energy reserves up while aiming to enter a flow state, providing extra power for slaying the undead. Play Zombie Snacks on all five maps, including Shattered Veil, The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Terminus, and Liberty Falls, in both Standard and Directed playlists with the following gameplay changes: Energy Meter: In Zombie Snacks, your Operator’s health bar is replaced with an energy meter which depletes when taking damage or moving. The energy meter does not passively recharge. For that, you need food. In Standard, your energy depletes when moving or taking damage. Jumping, mantling, sliding, and diving all deplete energy on use. In Directed Mode, your energy only depletes when taking damage. Replenish your energy by eating snacks (+50), drinking Perks (+150), or chewing a GobbleGum (+50). Other health-based features will also refill energy, such as the Stimshot (+50) and the Light Mend Ammo Mod (+5 per glyph, +10 with the Extra Strength Augment). The Jugger-Nog Perk will increase your total energy bar. Food Items: Eat food to partially replenish your energy meter, dropped by downed enemies, and found throughout the map. Specials, Elites, and HVTs are guaranteed to drop three snack items. Refrigerator Powerup: When activated, all eliminated zombies will drop food items for a short period of time. Nobody’s going hungry when this Power-Up drops. Flow Mode: Eliminate 10 zombies without taking damage to enter a flow state. Operators in the flow inflict plenty of extra damage and gain special boosts, such as improved handling and movement. Take any damage, and the flow state is lost. We suggest you turn up your music for this one. Earn GobbleGum rewards upon the first completion of the Main Quest in Standard or Directed Mode on any map: Directed: A custom collection of 4 GobbleGums per map. Each contains one high-rarity GobbleGum and 3 GobbleGums of other rarities. 15,000 XP per map, for a total of 75,000 XP across all maps. Standard: A custom collection of 6 GobbleGums per map. Each contains one high-rarity GobbleGum and 5 GobbleGums of other rarities. 15,000 XP per map, for a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.



New Field Upgrade

Frost Blast (Event Reward) Create a blizzard that deals lethal frost damage on activation and slows enemies that enter it. This Field Upgrade can be used in all five Zombies maps along with the previously accessible Field Upgrades, assuming it is chosen as part of your Loadout, or swapped via the menu during a game. Frost Blast: Major Augments Ice Slick Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down. Frost Cast The blizzard moves forward when activated. Flash Freeze Normal enemies within the blizzard will be frozen solid and are killed when damaged. Frost Blast: Minor Augments Extension Significantly increases blizzard duration. Frostbite Increase damage to frozen enemies. Extra Charge Increase max charges by one.



New Events

High Art (Launch) Join actor, comedian, and filmmaker Seth Rogen on an epic High Art journey. Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone while the event is live to earn rewards like the new Ladra SMG.

Blaze of Glory (Launch Window) Collect Blaze Bucks dropped by eliminated enemies. Redeem your bucks for rewards, including the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the “Highly Decorated” Weapon Camo with an additional variant for Season 03 BlackCell owners.



Global

Movement

Addressed an issue where slide to prone was not properly working with the Hybrid and Tap to Slide settings.

Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Season 03 Reloaded weapon balancing is focused around the new Season 03 weapons, as well as some follow-up adjustments to the Goblin Mk2 and TR2. We are also bringing some improvements to LMGs. As always, thank you for your continued feedback on weapons in BO6.

LMGs

LMGs in Black Ops 6 have a very short delay before they can fire, also known as a Pre-Fire Delay. The delay is one of a few factors that limit the effectiveness of aggressive play with the class when compared to other automatic weapons like ARs and SMGs. LMG Fast Mag attachments will now reduce the Pre-Fire Delay, which will improve the responsiveness of builds that look to mitigate these class limitations. These values do not display in Gunsmith, so we are including current values for all LMGs here.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Dealership: Addressed an issue where a box truck door in the Backlot spawn was inadvertently closed.

Modes

Addressed an issue where all players would not receive score for capturing a Headquarters.

Addressed an issue where only the first player on a zone would be properly rewarded Score and segment stats in Control.

Perks & Wildcards

Addressed an issue where a Scorestreak Weapon would be stowed after performing a melee when paired with the Close Shave Perk.

Addressed an issue where the Assault Pack would not replenish Launcher ammunition when paired with the Flyswatter Wildcard.

Equipment

Addressed some cases where explosive damage could be dealt through surfaces.

Scorestreaks

Reduced score earned from Chopper Gunner Eliminations from 50 to 25.

Ranks+Presitge

Addressed an issue that was causing the Prestige 10 icon to display for players who had just reached Prestige Master.

Prestige Master levels now display in orange in the KillCam, Best Play, and Scoreboard.

Camos

A counter displaying Gold Camo progress toward Diamond has been added to the Camo Hub for each Weapon Class. Once Diamond has been achieved for the displayed Weapon Class, the counter then switches to display the number of Diamond camos earned for that Weapon Class.

Mastery Badges

Mastery Badges can now be tracked via the Challenge Tracking system, and will display in the Lobby Challenge Panel and via the In-Game Menu Challenge Panel.

Up to 10 Mastery Badges can be tracked. If players have less than 10 Badges tracked the tracker will automatically display Mastery Badges that are near completion to assist.

Access the “Tracked & Near Complete” list for Mastery Badges from the Lobby Challenge Panel.

Challenges and Medals

Addressed an issue where players could earn the Wall Bang Medal when killing a teammate in modes where friendly fire is enabled.

Addressed an issue where the Bomb Squad Medal was not properly awarded for destroying both bomb sites in Demolition.

UI

Party Size Warnings Added a warning icon and information for party sizes that are incompatible with a playlist.



Ranked Play

Rejoin Players will be able to rejoin Black Ops 6 Ranked Play matches if they disconnect after the match has started. Players will have five minutes to Rejoin, and teammates will receive a reduced SR Loss if a matchmade teammate rejoins but they lose the match.

Ranked Play Combat Record added, which tracks stats and match history from BO6 Ranked Play matches only – including SR history of your most recent 10 matches.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Zombies

Maps

Shattered Veil General Increased rewards from the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.Fixed visual glitches caused by the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.Addressed an issue that prevented players from taking damage from the Microwave Trap.Updated the UI on the Teleporter Prompt to match other Teleporters.Addressed an issue where an audio log in Shem’s Henge could only be interacted with from one side.Addressed a visual issue with a tree in the Motor Court.Addressed an issue with some floating jerrycans in the Distillery.Addressed an issue that prevented some Xbox platforms from being able to see the Der Wunderfizz machine on the Tac-Map and Minimap. Main Quest Addressed an issue where the Essence Bomb could return to the Key Item list when loading a save after placing it.Addressed an issue where the player would need to pick up the Sconce again after loading a save.Addressed an issue where the energy siphon progress UI for the Explosive Canister in the Main Quest could re-appear after loading a save where it was already completed. Weapons Addressed an issue where a Ray Gun could not be used to start the 3rd encounter in the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Easter Egg. Addressed an issue where the crosshairs for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 were not present when aiming down sights in 3rd person. Addressed an issue where Invulnerability Sigils from the Ray Gun Mark II-P could float above the ground in some areas. Enemies Addressed an issue where loading a save would restore armor on damaged Elder Disciples. Addressed an issue where certain zombies charmed by Brain Rot would move slower than intended. Addressed an issue that could prevent Doppleghasts from tracking the player. Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn before the round started when loading a save. Final Encounter Addressed an issue where Energy Mine with the Turret Augment would shoot at Richtofen. Addressed an issue where the boss could move the player around while downed. Addressed an issue that prevented damage and damage values from appearing when using melee to attack the boss’s legs. Addressed an issue where some visual particle effects would remain after skipping the cutscene. Addressed an issue where critical damage from a Chopper Gunner was lower than non-critical damage against the boss.

Terminus Addressed an issue where the Void Cannon trap could teleport a player while using a Mutant Ejection. Addressed an issue where the secondary fire for the Beamsmasher could be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue that allowed the Thrustodyne M23 to be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Citadelle des Morts Directed Mode Addressed an issue where the guide would not highlight the first crystal in the light puzzle in the Dining Hall.

The Tomb Addressed some locations that would be considered out of bounds when placing equipment. Addressed an issue that could restart the Parasite Trial when transitioning to a Special Round.



Weapons

Added the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II to the Mystery Box weapon pool.

Addressed an issue where loading a save would re-enable Pack-a-Punch camos if they were toggled off.

Addressed an issue where removing attachments from a Weapon Blueprint that is set as a Zombie Build would not remove the attachments in-game.

Perks

General Addressed an issue that allowed players to duplicate perks.

Double Tap Double Jeopardy Augment Prevented Double Jeopardy from activating from Wonder Weapons and melee hits as it is only supposed to activate from normal shots.



Equipment

Stim Shot Removed the text “Recharges on a cooldown” from the description.



Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm Addressed an issue where the Lithium Charged Augment would cause Players without the Augment to have their Tesla Storm display as if the Augment was applied.



Support

Death Machine Addressed an issue where loading a save would not retain the correct amount of ammo in a Death machine.

Mangler Cannon Addressed an issue where swapping out a Mangler Cannon awarded from the Support Group GobbleGum for a different Scorestreak and picking it back up would reduce the ammo to 1.

LDBR Addressed an issue that displayed the warning “Air space is too crowded” when the scorestreak was usable.

Mutant Injection Fixed an invulnerability exploit when using Mutant Injection and Aether Shroud simultaneously.



GobbleGums

Reduced GobbleGum machine cooldown from 5 minutes to 10 seconds.

Sped up the GobbleGum machine activation sequence so you can retrieve your GobbleGum within 2 seconds.

Addressed an issue that would prevent the Time Out GobbleGum from skipping a round if used at the start of a new round.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from applying when also activating a Wonderbar GobbleGum.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from functioning properly.

Loot

Addressed an issue where a Self-Revive Kit could not be equipped directly from a S.A.M. Trial Reward Crate.

UI

Addressed an issue where the “Track Next Camo” and “Untrack Next Camo” button would not be immediately present when viewing the Tracked & Near Complete tab.

Addressed an issue that could prevent equipped Ammo Mods from displaying when loading a save.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Exfil Timer from appearing.

Addressed some visual issues that occurred in Loadouts when Prestiging in Zombies.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where reloading the Game Over CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint while in Aether Shroud could case a second floating weapon to appear.

Addressed an issue where using the Enduring Radiance Augment for the Healing Aura Field Upgrade would result in blown-out effects.

Addressed an issue where the chandelier in the Shattered Veil Grand Foyer was not present on PS4.

Audio

Shattered Veil Addressed an issue where a line from Carver would not play during the Wonder Weapon Quest. Addressed an issue that prevented the Zipline sound effect from playing when using the Zipline in 3rd Person. Addressed an issue that prevented Operator callouts when pinging the teleporter.



Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

That wraps up the patch notes for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded. Which new feature are you most excited about? Be sure to let us know in the comments.