Apart from innovation in the flagship segment, such as the Vivo NEX 3, the company has now made an aggressive push in India’s budget segment. What started with the Vivo Z1 Pro and Z1x in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment earlier this year has now trickled down to an even lower and competitive price segment.

Just a couple months ago, the Vivo U10 kicked-off the new U-series with a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, triple cameras, and a massive battery in tow under Rs. 10,000. Well, Vivo U20 has gone official today and it continues to ride the wave, so let’s check out the specifications of this new Vivo smartphone:

Vivo U20: Specs and Features

The Vivo U20 sports a 3D curved design, which is highly resemblant to the Realme 3 Pro. It’s made out of polycarbonate like most phones budget phones these days and sports a modern waterdrop notch design on the front. There’s a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear, but it’s a little high up for my liking.

The Vivo U20 packs in a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ Halo FullView display, with a 16MP selfie camera in the notch up-top and a thicker bezel at the bottom. It has a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, and Widevine L1 support to stream HD content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The highlight of the device is the powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset that resides under the hood. It’s coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which is quite low as per today’s standards. You have a dedicated microSD card slot onboard, which means the storage is expandable up to 256GB. Vivo U20 runs Android 9-based FunTouchOS 9.2 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Vivo continues to offer a triple camera setup as the Vivo U10 with some minor upgrades. It sports a primary 16MP Sony IMX499 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Super macro lens.

vivo U20 comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery pack that should last you the whole day on a single charge. If it doesn’t, you can always use the 18W Dual-Engine fast charger bundled in the box, which is great at its price point. But, Vivo is still offering you a microUSB port for charging and that comes as a huge disappointment.

Price and Availability

Vivo U20 will be available in two configurations – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. The device has been priced starting at Rs. 10,990, but you have to shell out Rs. 11,990 for more RAM. It comes in two color variants – Racing Black and Blaze Blue. The smartphone goes on sale from November 28 via Amazon India and Vivo’s official website.

This smartphone undercuts with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro in this currently ongoing price wars. It offers similar features including a nice display, powerful processor, triple cameras, and a massive battery. Vivo U20 should do particularly well in the offline market. What is your opinion on the Vivo U20? Let us know in the comments below.