ViewSonic Launches a 27-inch 240Hz 2K IPS Gaming Monitor at 20,990 in India

It doesn’t really matter how powerful of a system you have, it’s useless without the right monitor. And while we have our fair share of affordable and quality displays, Viewsonic seems to have pushed the envelope. The company has launched the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 monitor. Upgrading their already famous VX series monitors, Viewsonic does not disappoint with their latest product made specifically for the hardcore gamer in you. Check out all the details related to it below.

Viewsonic Offers Performance Only Few Can Offer

VX series monitors from Viewsonic are all for gamers and gaming content creators. VX2758A dials that up even further. The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 offers a 27-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and a lightning-fast 1ms response time. Moreover, the monitor comes with an enhanced AMD FreeSync premium.

Freesync eliminates the visual tearing and stuttering that could hamper a player’s experience in any video game out there. The flawless animation and near-instantaneous on-screen actions give a player the competitive advantage a lot of monitor misses out on.

Furthermore, the monitor also provides great visual clarity. The monitor comes with an excellent 130% sRGB size and 99% coverage along with HDR 10 and consistent colors from wide viewing angles. The monitor is also great for video and photo editing as it provides a dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 and brightness of 300 Nits.

A Multi-Platform Compatible Monitor with a Premium Design

Gamers with a knack for aesthetics will not be disappointed either. Although the Viewsonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is performance first, it also keeps aesthetics in check. Its sturdy metallic stand ensures stability, and its sharp design complements any setup, making it a stylish addition to any workspace or gaming station.

On top of the design, it also comes with some important compatibility options made for gamers. HDMI2.1 (TMDS Mode) compatible ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 make the monitor a must for gamers who want a wide range of devices, including the latest gaming consoles like Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Additionally, the monitor also offers a 3.5 mm audio port inbuilt.

Viewsonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 Monitor Price

Now, you might be wondering how much will such a feature-rich monitor cost. Given the reputation of a well-known brand like Viewsonic and their proven lineup of VX series monitors, you could assume it to be quite high. Well, let me break it to you.

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is available at an affordable price of Rs 20,990. If you don’t know that is an absolute bargain for a 27-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, great response time, HDMI 2.1, and so much more. All of these features with a three-year warranty and Viewsonic’s comprehensive onsite support is a steal.

So, if you are also looking for a monitor for your setup, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 from Viewsonic can be a great upgrade. The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is available for purchase on Amazon and through leading retail stores across India.