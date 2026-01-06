Valorant Finally Adds New Bandit Weapon After Ages and Players Are Excited

Valorant, Riot’s evergreen tactical shooter, is about welcome Act 1 of the 2026 Season, the reveal for which was accompanied by a dark, melancholic cinematic. Released on the game’s official YouTube channel, the cinematic centers around Viper and her role as the catalyst for inter-world hostilities.

As for what players can expect to see in the upcoming Act, the devs hosted an event showcasing a variety of new skins and melees. But what caught the eye of fans was the silhouette of what appears to be a brand-new Pistol. Reportedly named ‘Bandit,’ the weapon is all set to join the Valorant arsenal when Act 1 launches on January 8, 2026.

The Valorant Bandit Pistol Headlines V26 Act 1

Image Credit: Valorant

The new Bandit pistol can be seen clear as day in this image from the Valorant V26 event. Its design is unlike any other weapon in the class, featuring a ported barrel and a buttstock. In fact, if you squint, it looks like the RE-45 from Apex Legends. Speaking of which, the Bandit will likely fire a three-round burst, which is really the only missing category in the sidearms arsenal.

We’ve already got a standard pistol, the fast-firing Ghost, the full-auto Frenzy, and the Deagle-esque Sheriff. The only outlier in terms of weapon type is a burst pistol, and the Bandit is set to plug that gap. The gun is reportedly “strong on ecos,” so it should slot somewhere in between the Ghost and the Sheriff.

It remains to be seen just how effective the Bandit is in combat, although fans will welcome it with open arms since it’s the first new weapon Valorant has introduced in a year.

