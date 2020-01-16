After becoming one of the most-used mobile web-browsers in India and China, UC Browser has expanded into the cloud-storage business. As part of its plans, the Alibaba-owned company has announced that its in-app cloud storage service, called UC Drive, will offer 20GB of free storage to all individual users in India, which is one of the largest markets for the popular web-browser that has often been in the news, but not always for the right reasons.

In a press statement announcing the launch of the new service, Huaiyuan Yang, the Vice President of UCWeb Global Business, said that the new service will offer users a seamless experience using the least amount of data while watching videos. According to him: “In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices — from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options”.

“With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here”, he added.

UC Drive is Chinese firm’s first launch in the global market, but given that India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50 percent of its 1.1 billion downloads globally, it is no surprise that the company is putting a special emphasis on the country. As part of a promotional offer, the company is offering an extensive range of gifts and prizes, including smartphones, gold coins and coupons from Amazon, OYO, and GrabOn worth up to Rs. 5 crore to users in India who sign-up for the service on or before January 19th.

