Twitter Now Lets Everyone Unmention Themselves from Conversations

Twitter began testing the ability for users to “unmention” themselves from conversations, which can become toxic. The test has now become an official feature as this ability is now available for all. Here are the details to know.

Twitter Unmentioning Now Official

Twitter has announced the introduction of the feature via a recent Twitter post. The new feature will allow you to “take control” of your mentions and lets you leave a conversation or a tweet thread when you want to. Sometimes you want to see yourself out.



Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

If you are mentioned in a conversation and you want to get out of it, you can simply tap the three-dotted menu and select the “Leave This Conversation” option. As mentioned during the initial announcement of this feature, an additional pop-up will appear to tell you more about the feature.

Once you select the option, you will be untagged from the conversation but the username will still remain. You will be safe from any future mentions in the conversation and won’t get any notifications too. To continue, you will again have to select the “Leave This Conversation” option and you are good to go.

This will specifically prove to be a blessing when conversations on Twitter become rather toxic and hateful, which by the way, is a ritual on the microblogging platform. It’s another attempt by Twitter to keep things safe and healthy for people on the platform.

This functionality is now available for all on Android, iOS, and even on the web. Do share your thoughts on the new Unmentioning feature on Twitter in the comments below.