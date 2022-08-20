Twitter Tests Adding Labels to Accounts with Verified Phone Numbers

Twitter already offers a blue tick to verified accounts as a way of differentiation and might now be planning to add another label, which will indicate that a phone number associated with an account is verified too. Have a look at the details.

Twitter to Get Verified Phone Number Labels

As suggested by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter will add a “verified phone number” label to accounts, if those account owners have verified their numbers. This will be a small grey-hued label placed above the “Followers” and “Following” options. Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

Twitter encourages people to link their phone numbers and email IDs to provide more authenticity to an account. Since automated accounts exist too, it also introduced a label for that, so that there’s no confusion and people can identify the good bots. Plus, account recovery is much easier in case you forget your password or someone tries to access it without your knowledge.

Verified Twitter accounts are already required to verify the mobile number as well as the email ID. While this process ensures that the more “real” people are using Twitter accounts, this can also result in data breaches.

For those who don’t know, Twitter recently admitted that around 5.4 million accounts’ names, phone numbers, and even email addresses were leaked and accessed by a hacker. Back in 2020, lots of celebrity accounts, including that of former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more, were hacked for bitcoin scams. And there are many more!

It remains to be seen if and when this new phone number label will roll out to all Twitter users. Meanwhile, Twitter is also testing showing the view count of a tweet, again spotted by Wong. Twitter is working on showing Tweet view count



It’s unsure whether it will be visible to the author only or everyone pic.twitter.com/G6N0SIjLbX— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

This functionality is already accessible via the analytics section but with it appearing directly under a tweet, accessing it can become easier. Although, there’s no word on if this will appear for all or will just be visible to the person who tweeted.

So, what do you think about the new Twitter feature tests? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.