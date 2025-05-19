Tom Cruise Has Watched John Wick Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ And He Approves It

After being away from the screen for quite some time, Tom Cruise is back in the limelight after the release of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. Now, we all know that since this movie is quite a big deal, Tom Cruise and his team are appearing at premieres and promotional events. However, one such event might have made Tom Cruise speak up about the John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina, set to release in less than a month.

In a recent update, Tom Cruise met Mexican film reviewer Javier Ibarreche during the London premiere of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. There, Tom talked to him about Ballerina, which Javier posted on Instagram. In his comment, Tom Cruise seems to have given his seal of approval to Ballerina while appreciating the movie. He stated-

“I just saw the movie… it kicks ass. You’re gonna love it.” – Tom Cruise

However, one might think that Tom said so out of courtesy, but looking at his mannerism, we can say that he did mean the praise he had given the upcoming Ana De Armas flick. It is also a known fact that the Mission: Impossible Star and De Armas have been hanging out a lot together, as both actors are set to star in an upcoming movie.

Many fans speculate that they could be seeing each other, but both Tom and De Armas have confirmed that their relationship is strictly professional and rather friendly. So, now that Tom Cruise himself has approved Ballerina, are you guys intrigued to watch it? Let us know in the comments!