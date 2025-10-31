Today’s Google Doodle Gives Pac-Man a Spooky Halloween Makeover

Happy Halloween, fellow reader. How’s spooky day treating you so far? Planning on revisiting some obscure horror game that scared the bejesus out of you back in the day? Or is some classic trick-or-treating the only thing on your agenda? Whatever the case may be, you could probably use a dose of whimsy to get your mental motor running – and fortunately, gaming icon Pac-Man has you covered on that front.

The circle-shaped chomper has officially turned 45 years old, and to celebrate, Google has unveiled a brand-new anniversary Doodle that puts a spooky twist on the mazy game you know and love. Just like other games on the platform, Pac-Man Halloween Edition is completely free-to-play and offers around 15-30 minutes of glorious, retro fun.

Pac-Man Halloween Edition is Available Now with Four Unique Levels

Image Credit: Google/Bandai Namco

As revealed in an official blog post, today’s Google Doodle partners with Bandai Namco to add some festive touches to Pac-Man’s intoxicating 8-bit gameplay loop. Named Pac-Man Halloween Edition, the game features eight total levels, four of which sport unique designs, while the remaining four expand on those layouts. Every level is themed around one of the game’s four iconic ghosts, and features the furniture to match: tombstones, haunted houses, spooky trees, and more.

Pac-Man also joins in on the festivities by donning a Witch Hat and a Mummy outfit, among a selection of other costumes. The objective remains the same: outwit the ghostly quartet, gather some power pellets, and chomp down all the dots on-screen. It’s the addictive, arcade-y action you likely grew up with, with the new Halloween flavor offering an excuse to revisit it during work hours. I won’t tell if you don’t.

After wrapping up all eight levels, you’re greeted by a lovely musical outro, which ties things up perfectly. It took me around 15 minutes to complete the Doodle. How long has your playthrough been? Let us know in the comments.