Battlefield 6 Update 1.1.2.0 Patch Notes: New Weapons and Map, Bug Fixes, and More

The mid-season update for Battlefield 6 Season 1 has just gone live, refreshing EA’s shooter with a selection of new content. The highlights of the update include a map named Eastwood, which is basically a slice of the REDSEC map brought over to multiplayer. Alongside this, the update adds the DB-12 Shotgun and M357 Trait Sidearm to the game’s arsenal, while delivering a wide range of improvements, bug fixes, and much more. Check out the full patch notes for the Battlefield 6 update 1.1.2.0 below.

Before getting into the details, make sure you’re caught up with all the new content in Battlefield 6 Season 1 by checking out our roadmap guide. And now, here are the patch notes:

New Content: California Resistance

New Map: Eastwood. A map with the Southern California theme. Variations of this map will be available for all official modes. Conquest mode on this map will include tanks, helicopters, and the Golf Cart.

New Time-Limited Mode: Sabotage. A themed event mode focused on demolition and counterplay.

New Weapons: DB-12 Shotgun and M357 Trait Sidearm.

Gauntlet mode to include a new mission type: Rodeo. This mission provides multiple vehicles for players to fight over and battle with each other with. Players earn bonus points for defeating enemies while in a vehicle.

Portal updates: Sandbox map. This option will let Portal experience builders start with a more level playing field to bring their imagination to life. The Golf Cart vehicle is available for use in building experiences.

Battle Pass: The California Resistance bonus path becomes available for a limited time.

New underbarrel attachment: Slim Handstop, unlocked via Challenge.

New feature coming later in the update: Battle Pickups. These powerful weapons will be available in specific experiences and Portal with limited ammunition but pack enough firepower to help turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Aim Assist has been reset to its Open Beta tuning, restoring consistent infantry targeting behaviour across all input types.

Improved input latency and stick response for controllers, providing smoother aiming and more responsive soldier movement.

Weapon accuracy and dispersion tuning: fixed unintended weapon dispersion increase rates and improved non-Recon sniper rifle accuracy while globally reducing dispersion across all weapon types.

Challenge and progression clarity improvements make requirements easier to understand and track.

Major polish pass to deployable gadgets, including the LWCMS Portable Mortar, LTLM II Portable Laser Designator, and Supply Crate systems.

Fort Lyndon added to Portal, expanding available segments for community-created experiences.

Areas of Improvement

Aim Assist

As we got closer to launch, we revisited aim assist tuning based on internal testing and the full range of maps and combat distances coming with release. Our goal was to make aim assist feel more effective beyond mid-range fights which was one of our focuses within Battlefield Labs and Open Beta.

At launch, we increased slowdown at longer ranges, but once the game went live, we saw that this made high-zoom aiming feel less smooth and harder to control.

After reviewing player feedback and gameplay data, we’re reverting aim assist back to the values some of you experienced during Open Beta and Battlefield Labs. This will now serve as the default, whilst still providing you with the ability to alter the aim assist to your preference and playstyle via settings.

This change keeps aim slowdown consistent across all ranges, helping with muscle memory and providing a steadier, more reliable feel as we move into future seasons.

Changelog

Player

Aim Assist: fully reset to Open Beta tuning, with related options reset to default to ensure consistency.

Fixed an issue where Vehicle Stick Acceleration Presets would affect Infantry Aiming Left/Right Acceleration option availability.

Fixed an issue where setting Stick Acceleration Presets to “Standard” would set the Aiming Left/Right Acceleration options incorrectly to 50% instead of 70%.

Fixed missing Infantry and Vehicle prefixes in captions for Stick Acceleration Presets and Aiming Left/Right Acceleration options.

Fixed an issue where stick deadzones would ignore the first 10% of movement if using a PS5 Controller on PC.

Fixed an issue where player movement (Left Stick) would not register until beyond 30% of travel past the deadzone.

Fixed joystick aiming input behaviour.

Added a short sprint “restart” animation when landing from small heights.

Added new death animations for sliding and combat-dive states.

Fixed a diving loop when entering shallow water.

Fixed an issue preventing players from vaulting out of water in certain areas.

Fixed an issue preventing takedown initiation against an enemy soldier if the enemy soldier already initiated a takedown against a friendly player.

Fixed an issue where a dragged player could face the wrong direction if turning quickly.

Fixed an issue where holding a grenade while jumping, sliding, or diving froze the first-person pose.

Fixed an issue where switching weapons while drag-reviving would break the reviver’s first-person view.

Fixed an issue where the Assault Class extra grenade ability would not grant two grenades on spawn.

Fixed an issue where weapons could become invisible when crouching before vaulting.

Fixed bouncing behaviour when landing on object edges.

Fixed broken ragdolls when killed on ladders, while jumping, near ledges, or in vehicle seats.

Fixed camera clipping when dropping from height while prone.

Fixed clipping when initiating a drag & revive.

Fixed first-person camera clipping through objects when dying nearby.

Fixed the issue where the Rush signature trait ‘Mission Focused’ applied its icon and speed boost to all teammates.

Fixed incorrect prone aiming angles on slopes.

Fixed misaligned victim position during takedowns when using high FOV settings.

Fixed mismatched rotation between first-person and third-person soldier aim directions.

Fixed misplaced weapon shadows while vaulting or swimming.

Fixed missing pickup prompts while prone.

Fixed missing water splash effects while swimming.

Fixed stuck third-person soldier animations when entering player view.

Fixed teleporting or invisibility when entering vehicles during a vault.

Fixed third-person facing inconsistencies when soldiers were mounted.

Improved combat-dive animations in first and third person.

Improved LTLM II sprint animation in first person.

Improved vault detection in cluttered environments.

Increased double-tap window for Danger Ping from 0.2 s to 0.333 s.

Updated first-person animation cadence for moving up and down stairs.

Fixed an issue where hit registration would fail when engaging into gunfights after exiting vehicles.

Vehicles

Fixed camera reset when entering an GDF-009 AA Stationary Gun after another user.

Fixed clipping gunner weapons in IFV seats.

Fixed faint metallic impact sound from M1A2 SEPv3 Main Battle Tank turret wreckage.

Fixed several cases where IFV’s MR Missile could do more damage than intended to MBT, IFV and AA vehicles

Fixed inconsistent projectile video effects on the Abrams main gun.

Fixed instant 180-degree turn after exiting a vehicle.

Fixed missing scoring for Vehicle Supply when teammates received ammo.

Fixed oversized hitbox on UH-79 Helicopter.

Fixed passenger and gunner placement issues in the UH-79 Helicopter.

Fixed re-entry issues when mounting flipped Quad Bikes.

Fixed unintended aim-assist from Attack Helicopters gunner missiles.

Fixed unresponsive joystick free-camera controls in transport vehicles.

Weapons

Dispersion tuning pass: dispersion has been globally reduced slightly to reduce its impact on the experience

Fixed multiple instances of Canted Reflex and Canted Iron Sight optics clipping with higher-magnification scopes

Fixed several issues with underbarrel attachment alignment

Fixed minor misplacements or clipping on sights and barrels

Fixed missing or incorrect magazine icons, naming, and mesh assignments.

Fixed the issue where the SV-98 displayed lower damage stats when equipping the 5 MW Red attachment.

Fixed the issue where slug ammunition despawned too quickly after being fired from shotguns.

Fixed the issue where the SU-230 LPVO 4x variable scope lacked a smooth transition and audible zoom toggle when aiming down sights.

Fixed the issue where two Green Lasers for the DRS-IAR shared identical Hipfire stat boosts.

Fixed the issue where impact sparks failed to meet photosensitivity compliance standards.

Fixed an issue in third-person where the Mini Scout could clip with the player’s head while aiming.

Fixed animation and posture issues affecting the PSR and other rifles when moving or looking at extreme angles.

Increased weight of long-range performance in balance for automatic weapons; benefiting PW7A2 and KV9, with minor adjustments elsewhere.

Reduced recoil and variation for LMR27, M39, and SVDM for improved long-range reliability.

Gadgets

Allowed friendly soldiers to damage and detonate certain friendly gadgets.

Fixed an issue where Class Ability would sometimes not activate although the UI shows it as available.

Fixed auto-deployment of Motion Sensor after recon kit swap.

Fixed broken M320A1 Grenade Launcher ground model.

Fixed C-4 pickup edge-of-screen interaction.

Fixed clipping of the UAV remote when activating it while using certain weapons like rifles.

Fixed clipping when holding the CSS Bundle.

Fixed CSS Bundle line-of-sight requirements causing unwanted blocking.

Fixed Deployable Cover persistence after vehicle destruction.

Fixed disappearing “pip” indicator during CSS Bundle supply.

Fixed duplicate deploy-audio playback on M4A1 SLAM and C-4.

Fixed failed projectile attachment for X95 BRE Breaching Projectile Launcher.

Fixed inconsistent hit registration for the Defibrillator after range adjustment.

Fixed interaction logic for the Supply Pouch and Assault Ladder.

Fixed LTLM II Tripod soldier collision.

Fixed M15 AV Mine premature detonation on aircraft wrecks.

Fixed M15 AV Mine proximity placement exploit.

Fixed missing pickup prompt for thrown C-4 satchels.

Fixed MP-APS smoke-propagation failure between friendlies.

Fixed multiple haptic and feedback issues on gadgets, including the LWCMS Portable Mortar and the CSB IV Bot Pressure Mine.

Fixed placement preview interference from the GPDIS.

Fixed XFGM-6D Recon Drone physics allowing vehicle pushing.

Maps & Modes

Added Sabotage as a new time-limited event mode.

Added the new map “Eastwood”.

Fixed black-screen spawn issue with Deploy Beacon in TDM, SDM, Domination, and KOTH.

Fixed incomplete or incorrect round-outcome data when joining mid-match.

Fixed matchmaking logic to prevent late-stage match joins.

Fixed multiple destruction-reset issues after side swap in Strikepoint and Sabotage.

Fixed post-insertion movement lock at round start.

Fixed unintended AFK kicks while spectating in Strikepoint.

Reduced opacity of excessive environmental smoke across multiple maps.

UI & HUD

Added a message when attempting to change stance without sufficient space.

Downed players now appear in the kill log in modes using the crawling downed state (e.g. Strikepoint, REDSEC).

Extended top UI on Strikepoint to show detailed alive/downed/dead player counts.

Fixed incorrect Assault Training Path icons.

Fixed incorrect colour usage on squad-mate health bars.

Fixed missing tooltips and UI prompts across tutorials and mission briefings in Single Player.

Fixed missing XP Tracker icon at level 3 when using Field Upgrades.

Kill-confirmation indicator now displays if a victim bleeds out after being damaged by the player in modes using the crawling downed state (e.g. Strikepoint, REDSEC).

Minor UI polish and alignment updates to various game modes.

Non-squad friendlies now display a “Thank you!” subtitle after being revived.

Settings

Added a new option allowing players to sprint automatically when pushing the stick fully forward.

Added new keybinding that allows the player to instantly swap to the knife instead of having to hold the button. This keybinding will not allow to perform takedowns contextually but will still allow takedowns to be performed once the melee weapon is equipped.

Single-Player

Addressed multiple occurrences of excessive bright flashes and unintended visual effects.

Fixed an issue where AI squadmates would not respond to revive orders and other commands, improving squad functionality and responsiveness.

Fixed loss of grenade functionality and shadow-rendering errors in underground areas during the “Moving Mountains” mission.

Fixed multiple instances where sound effects or Voice Over would fail to play correctly during gameplay and cinematic moments.

Fixed subtitle and audio-video synchronisation issues during gameplay and cinematic sequences.

Fixed various instances of corrupted shadows and LOD behaviour when using lower graphics settings.

Resolved object clipping and teleporting issues during car-chase sequences in the “Moving Mountains” mission.

Resolved several cases of stuttering and desync when using certain graphics presets on NVIDIA and AMD hardware.

Resolved several issues that could result in infinite loading screens during mission transitions and save or load operations.

Resolved shader stutters in the prologue mission “Always Faithfull”.

Fixed issues with party invites not working during campaign loading screens.

Audio

Added new sound effects for Double Ping; refined single and danger ping sound hierarchy.

Added new soldier movement and gunfire sound effects, and fixed multiple foley issues.

Added turret movement audio for Marauder RWS weapons.

Corrected door sound assignments.

Corrected swimming, obstruction, and platform footstep audio.

Fixed character voice over not updating when changing soldier mid-match.

Fixed looped ambient sounds (e.g. food truck) and incorrect debris impacts.

Fixed missing first person voice over gasp when revived.

Fixed missing third person voice over for explosive deployments.

Fixed missing LP voice over zoom audio.

Fixed missing ping audio while spectating.

Fixed missing reload sound effects when a weapon had 1 bullet remaining.

Fixed missing voice over for supply actions and revive requests.

Fixed multiple Commander voice over issues.

Fixed Music-in-Menus setting not muting music.

Fixed seat-change and turret-reload audio on Marauder RWS guns.

Fixed underwater breathing voice over and inconsistent swimming audio.

Polished Front-End and Loading music transitions between matches.

Synced Battle Pass sounds effects to animations.

Tweaked light-fixture audio setup.

Updated hostile-voice over logic and adjusted reload voice over mix.

Updated music urgency system for Portal.

Portal

Added new scripting functions for music control: mod.LoadMusic(), mod.UnloadMusic(), mod.PlayMusic(), mod.SetMusicParam().

Fixed RayCast() in ModBuilder to properly detect terrain and environment objects.

Hardware

Fixed an issue where framerate would be be capped to 300FPS with Nvidia cards

Battlefield REDSEC

Vehicles

Fixed the issue where the Golf Cart could set off the PTKM-1R gadget in Gauntlet.

Fixed persistent gunner MG model after Rhib Boat destruction.

UI & HUD

Added level display information to the Training Path section within the Class Details screen.

Fixed an issue where soldiers and UI elements could be missing in pre-game lobbies after matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where the M417 A2 would not appear in kill cards or the kill feed.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the squadmate death sound effect could trigger for non-teammates.

