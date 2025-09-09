Uncle Fester Is Reportedly Getting His Own Wednesday Spinoff

Wednesday Season 2 has just reached its conclusion, and even before the hype surrounding the show cooled down, a new reveal has surfaced. Now, since Season 1, Wednesday fans have loved Uncle Fester for his unhinged, comic, and eerily adorable presence on screen, and now, it looks like Netflix shares the same love since a spinoff surrounding Uncle Fester from the world of Wednesday is reportedly in the works. So, with that being said, let’s dive into all the details we have at hand without further ado.

Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

The talks around an Uncle Fester spinoff are not new. The rumors surfaced back in 2023, claiming that Netflix wants to expand the Wednesday franchise, and the first step in that direction would be an Uncle Fester spinoff. However, that rumor soon died down, and nothing substantial came out of it.

Also Read: 10 TV Shows like Wednesday That Should Be on Your Watchlist Next

Now, recently, Fred Armisen, the actor playing Uncle Fester in the TV show, spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he confirmed that the Uncle Fester spinoff is actually happening, and Tim Burton is involved in making it.

Other than the confirmation, Fred Armisen did not talk about any further details regarding the upcoming spinoff. However, it is pretty certain that the said show might not release before Wednesday Season 3, so there might be quite a lot of waiting ahead of us before we get to see Uncle Fester on screen once again.