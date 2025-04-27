The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The Last of Us Season 2 has already made every fan cry in two episodes. Ellie was mad at Joel for not letting her serve humanity, and the disaster struck before they could reunite. Abby was looking for Joel, but we didn’t know she would cross paths with her enemy so soon. Joel tried to help her get to her friends safely, but what did she do? She brutally killed him in front of Ellie. TLOU video game fans know what’s next for our protagonist, whose world has been turned upside down. However, the TV show fans must be curious about what happens next. So, check out the release date and time of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 for your region here.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on April 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET (or 6:00 PM PT) in the U.S., while viewers in many other countries will get to watch the episode the next day due to the time zone differences. Here’s the time schedule that you should follow to track the release of episode 3 in your region:

Release time in the US : April 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET

: April 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET Release time in the UK : April 28, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST

: April 28, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST Release time in Australia : April 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST

: April 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST Release time in India: April 28, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST

The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Release Countdown

We don’t want you to miss the debut of the anticipated TLOU Season 2 Episode 3 in your region, so here’s the countdown timer to make things easier:

The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The third episode of TLOU Season 2 should now be live! Enjoy!

What Happened in the Previous TLOU Episode?

The events of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 mirror those of Game of Thrones Season 3 Episode 9, aka The Red Wedding. The pilot episode of TLOU Season 2 hinted at the tensions brewing in the peaceful town of Jackson, Wyoming, and the danger looming over Joel.

In the previous episode, Jackson is attacked by the horde of The Last of Us infected, including the Bloater, who breaches the town’s security and allows other zombies to enter the premises. Tommy and the other residents try to fight the Walking Dead army. Meanwhile, to prevent getting frozen in the snowstorm, Jesse and Ellie take shelter in a pot farm belonging to Eugene.

Image Credit: HBO (via Warner Bros. Discovery/Pressroom)

Jesse tells Ellie that Eugene was a Firefly member who was tired of massacring humans, so he left them. He also told him that Joel was the one to kill him. The episode then takes us to Abby and her crew. Leaving her allies behind, Abby heads toward Jackson and encounters several frozen infected who wake up suddenly and start chasing her. Joel arrives and saves her, with no idea of her desires.

Dina calls Joel by his name, and that’s when Abby makes a plan to capture him. She takes Joel and Dina to the lodge and doesn’t take long to show her true colors. Abby shoots Joel in the leg, and she reveals her identity and tells him that she lost her father. Abby then turns back and picks up a golf club; she beats Joel with it, and after that, unleashes several hard punches on him until he bleeds heavily.

Ellie arrives at the location and sneakily finds her way in after discovering Dina and Joel’s horses outside the lodge. Reaching there, she finds Joel lying on the floor, but before she can shoot any of them, they catch her. Then, Abby stabs Joel with a broken golf club, putting him to an eternal sleep. The group leaves the lodge without doing anything to Dina and Ellie. Jessie arrives to pick up Dina, Ellie, and Joel’s lifeless body.