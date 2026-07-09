The Kortz Center Heist Is GTA Online’s Final Big Update Before GTA 6, and It Has a Release Date

GTA Online’s player base is still going strong as Rockstar continues to fuel its live service content in the world of GTA 5 with each update. While the single-player campaign is meant for using GTA 5 cheats to summon wild vehicles and weapons or become invincible, Online mode is meant for actual RP fans who like some realism in committing crimes. Heists are the blood and soul of GTA Online, and in the past, heists like Diamond Casino and Cayo Perico have drawn in thousands of players back to the game. Now Rockstar has set the date for the final update in GTA Online, The Kortz Center Heist, before GTA 6 rolls around.

Rockstar Games has finally announced the release date for GTA Online’s final update: The Kortz Center Heist, which releases in-game on July 14, 2026. According to the official synopsis on the blog post, players will need to link up with a mysterious individual named Mr. Faber and his fixer, Raf De Angelis, to take on the new heist.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

In the same post, Rockstar has termed the heist as “blockbuster”, which means players can expect this to be the biggest in-game heist since the Diamond Casino heist, which required over 10 different prep jobs before the epic finale. In the same vein, players will stake out the Kortz Center museum and snatch its most valuable exhibits – reminds you of the Louvre Heist in Paris, right?

But to access the heist in GTA Online, players will need to set up an Art Studio space expansion inside their Los Santos Mansion to kick off the final update content. If you don’t know how to purchase a mansion, check out our guide to get started and set up.

Once you renovate it, you’re all set to take up stake-out jobs, prep work, all leading to the epic finale, which promises some ludicrous GTA$. To help you prep for the GTA Online heist, Rockstar is also offering players a chance to get GTA$500k and a GTA$1 Million bonus before July 13, right as the final update closes in before GTA 6.

As per Rockstar, The Kortz Center Heist will also introduce new vehicles to GTA Online this summer, including Supercars, as well as Drift and Hao’s Special Works upgrade-compatible options. So, are you excited to pull off one last job in Los Santos? Who are you picking to join you in this heist? Let us know in the comments below!