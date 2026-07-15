GTA Online’s Final Heist Features Some GTA 6 Easter Eggs You Shouldn’t Miss

GTA Online players have found some easter eggs for GTA 6 in the latest Kortz Center Heist update. Rockstar always manages to sneak in subtle references, and this is no different. Since they relate to GTA 6, which is, of course, just a few months away, it pays to keep the hype train in motion.

GTA Online Kortz Center Exhibits Feature Unique Easter Eggs to GTA 6

The easter eggs found in the Kortz Center Heist in GTA Online focus on Jason, Lucia, and Cal Hampton from GTA 6. They are very subtle and can go unnoticed if you don’t know what you’re looking for, especially since time is of the essence.

The first of the GTA 6 easter eggs is related to Yong-Rae. He’s an expert counterfeiter and is wearing a necklace similar to what Cal Hampton wears. You’ll need to recruit him to your cause to replace primary targets during the GTA Online Kortz Center Heist.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The second and third Easter Eggs in GTA Online related to GTA 6 are hidden in paintings. One of them closely resembled Nighthawks, an oil-on-canvas painting by American artist Edward Hopper, albeit with added violence.

It portrays a robbery occurring in a diner, which is being orchestrated by an armed couple. This is symbolic of Bonnie and Clyde’s modus operandi, which would target such establishments. It serves as a reference to the main protagonists of GTA 6, Lucia and Jason.

The other painting, which contains one of the GTA Online Easter Eggs, is rather silly. It shows two individuals driving, with a thought bubble that reads “Chat… Am I Cooked?” This takes inspiration from Pop Art painting, popularized by Roy Lichtenstein.

The message that the painting conveys is contemporary and based on pop culture references. Lucia and Jason are once again the two individuals being referenced. Given what we know about and from the chapter-based story progression for GTA 6, they are indeed “cooked.”

That’s all you need to know about GTA Online Easter Eggs. If you’re interested in seeing them for yourself, you’ll need to take part in the latest heist. With the payout being over $2,000,000, it’s worth looking into.

Let us know if you manage to spot these Easter Eggs during the heist, and most importantly, if you’re able to pull it off successfully.