The Fantastic Four: First Steps Runtime Revealed and It’s More Than 2 Hours

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is just around the corner, set to drop this July, and while Marvel has already teased plenty through trailers and clips, we’ve just got some more interesting information. According to a fresh update, we now have the confirmed runtime for the film. Earlier, a rumor had surfaced suggesting the movie would run under two hours—something fans found a bit hard to swallow, especially for a franchise reboot this big. But now, we finally have clarity. So, what’s the official runtime of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let’s break it down.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Considering the movie is now less than two months away, it’s no surprise that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has officially popped up on AMC Theatres’ website. According to the listing, Fantastic Four: First Steps will have a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes. This runtime will make this movie the longest Marvel movie since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. In all honesty, it seems to be quite an appropriate runtime for such an important movie for Marvel Studios.

In comparison, the latest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, had a runtime of 2 hours and 6 minutes. The longest Marvel movie ever produced is, of course, Avengers: Endgame with a mammoth runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes.

So, let’s wait and see what Marvel has in store for us with the rebooted Fantastic Four, and do let us know in the comments if you feel that the runtime is appropriate or not.