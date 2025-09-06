5 ‘The Boys’ Characters You Can Expect to See in Gen V Season 2

Gen V Season 1 set the stage for a wild expansion of The Boys universe, and with Season 2 on the way, the potential crossover opportunities are too good to ignore. Season 4 of The Boys didn’t just shake up the power hierarchy in the world; it also opened several doors that Gen V could easily walk through. With Godolkin University now at the heart of ‘The Boys’ narrative, here are 5 characters from The Boys we can expect to pop up in Gen V Season 2.

1. Frenchie

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (Via Amazon MGM Studios)

Season 4 left fans in shock when Frenchie fell under Cate’s psychic control during the brutal finale. Given how much of a fan-favorite he is, leaving his story unresolved in The Boys would feel like a waste. Gen V Season 2 could be the perfect place to explore what happened to him.

Did Cate bend him into becoming a weapon against his own allies, or is there still a chance for redemption? Watching Frenchie interact with the Godolkin students, especially those dealing with the fallout of Cate’s manipulations, could give us a grounded yet emotionally brutal subplot that ties the two shows together seamlessly.

2. Zoe Neuman

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Zoe Newman might just be one of the scariest kids in The Boys universe, and she’s barely scratched the surface of her powers. The daughter of Victoria Neuman was seen horrifyingly using her abilities and later trying to fight Butcher to save her mom. Given Gen V’s focus on young supes, it’s a natural fit to bring Zoe into the Godolkin spotlight, especially now that she has been sent to Red River after Victoria Neuman’s death.

3. William ‘Billy’ Butcher

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Billy Butcher’s arc in Season 4 of The Boys was tragic, and at times, surprisingly vulnerable. He’s dying while his team is falling apart, and yet he’s still relentlessly hunting down Homelander. While it’s unlikely Butcher will play a massive role in Gen V Season 2, even a cameo or a behind-the-scenes hand in shaping Godolkin’s fate would carry weight.

Moreover, now that he has powers fueled by the sentient tumor in his head, which manifests itself as Joe Kessler, Butcher is a force to be reckoned with. His war against Homelander has now turned into a war against all supes, and he plans to release the supe-killing virus into the atmosphere to take down all the supes there are, including Homelander. Now, it’s difficult to say under what circumstances Butcher might get his cameo, but the chances of it seem to be quite likely.

4. Soldier Boy

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via The Boys/X)

The biggest twist in The Boys Season 4 finale was the reveal that Soldier Boy is still alive, tucked away in stasis. Soldier Boy’s toxic worldview and violent history would clash spectacularly with the younger generation of supes at Godolkin. Bringing him into Gen V, even in a cameo like the last season, would not only expand his arc beyond being a one-time Season 3 appearance but also highlight the generational divide between old-school supes and the kids being groomed by Vought today.

5. Ryan

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

After Ryan killed Grace Mallory in The Boys Season 4, it became a canon event for Butcher, further turning his belief that all supes are the same into concrete. However, we did not get to see what really happened to Ryan after that incident. There is a chance that he might appear in Gen V Season 2 simply because the show focuses on younger supes, and while Homelander is taking over all of America, what is there to stop his son from being a part of The Godolkin University?

So, with that, here is my list of characters I hope to see in Gen V Season 2, but if you are expecting appearances from some other characters, do let us know in the comments who they are and why you think they should appear.