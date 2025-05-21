The Bear Season 4 Gets a New Trailer Ahead of the Release

The wait is almost over, as Bear Season 4’s release is just around the corner. FX Networks has been busy cranking up the excitement of the fans by rolling out the most anticipated details about the upcoming season. With the release date and cast announced already, FX has begun promotions by releasing a new set of teasers so far.

The production team has released a main trailer for The Bear season 4 to tease the chaos brewing inside their new restaurant again. You can watch the newly released trailer below:

The new trailer showcases our beloved chefs trying to balance their chaotic cooking jobs and their personal lives. It’s clear that they are running against time as the future of their new restaurant, The Bear, is hanging in the balance.

The pressure inside the kitchen has never been this high before, and neither have the stakes. All the promotional teasers and trailers confirm that season 4 is going to be a non-stop, intense journey. The Bear Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere on June 25, 2025, streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+, and yes, all ten episodes of the upcoming season will be available to binge on day one. That said, are you ready for another round of chaos inside The Bear? Let us know in the comments below.