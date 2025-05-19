A Fresh Trailer for The Bear Season 4 Has Dropped And It Turns Up the Heat

FX’s hit dramedy show, The Bear, is all set to return with a brand new season this June. Hence, FX Networks has also been sharing major updates about the upcoming fourth season, such as its release date, cast, etc, lately. With the premiere just around the corner, fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of what lies ahead for our favorite chefs in The Bear season 4.

Well, FX listened to the fans’ pleas and released a 30-second trailer for The Bear Season 4 on TV earlier today. The new trailer gives fans a taste of our beloved chef’s next chapter in season 4, which you can view here:

The chaotic kitchen drama was completely missing in the third season, which was a major problem for fans. However, the new The Bear Season 4 trailer promises another round of chaos inside the kitchen as Uncle Jimmy states, “Unless everything changes, this restaurant needs to officially cease operations.”

With their new restaurant’s future on the line, the stakes are higher than ever before. So, we can hopefully wait for yet another brilliant season this June. The Bear Season 4 is slated to release on June 25, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+, and all ten episodes will be released on the same day. That said, are you excited for the release of the fourth season of The Bear? Let us know in the comments below.