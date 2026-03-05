FX’s The Bear Is Ending With Season 5, Bringing Carmy’s Story To a Close

There are several television series set in restaurants, but not all match the level of FX’s The Bear. With its fast-paced, intense storytelling and, not to forget, the high-anxiety atmosphere involved in running a food business, The Bear has been ruling the hearts of those who love character-driven dramas.

The series, which debuted on streaming in June 2022, was originally planned to have a four-season run. However, given the popularity and the scope for more stories to tell, FX ordered it for a fifth season within a week of the fourth season’s release in 2025. The fourth season’s final episode, titled ‘Goodbye,’ was meant to end the story, but The Bear stayed for another season. And now, finally, we know that the end is near; thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis Hints at The Bear’s Ending in New Instagram Post

Image Credit: Instagram/jamieleecurtis



Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrayed the role of Donna Berzatto, took to her Instagram handle on February 17, 2025, to announce that The Bear is about to close its doors permanently. She posted a picture with Abby Elliott, and captioned it:

“FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers, producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear.”

However, that time the post didn’t mean much because FX didn’t say a word. However, the real thing came to light when credible sources informed Deadline that it is true; the award-winning show is really approaching its end in Season 5.

The Bear Ending With Season 5 Might Possibly Be the Smartest Creative Decision

It has often happened that even the most successful television shows lose their charm when the story is stretched into too many seasons. The familiar examples are Dexter, Supernatural, and Game of Thrones. So, FX’s decision to end The Bear’s story in Season 5 appears to be the right move, and loyal fans are likely to support it. A fan comment on Instagram reads, ‘Finishing Strong protects the legacy of its greatness.’ Several others feel exactly the same. The Bear redefined modern storytelling, and it is indeed meant to be treasured, rather than being criticized for taking the story too far.