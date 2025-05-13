Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 4 Finally Gets a Release Date

Season 3 of The Bear ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the audience wondering how Carmy’s new restaurant was received by the Chicago food critics. If you didn’t know before, every new season of The Bear has consistently premiered in June every year since the series began. Hence, while we knew that The Bear season 4 would air in June 2025, we were eager to find out the official release date of the upcoming season.

The wait is officially over as FX Networks has unveiled the release dates of its major TV shows coming out this year. FX has officially announced that The Bear season 4 will premiere on June 25, 2025, on Hulu at 5 PM PT (or 8 PM ET) with a brand new poster. All ten episodes of The Bear Season 4 will drop on the same day and will be readily available to stream on Disney+ internationally.

"The Bear" Season 4 will debut all 10 episodes on Hulu starting June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m.https://t.co/JSauipQjf3 pic.twitter.com/qoXZV0XHMK — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2025

Now that the release date is locked, we can’t wait to witness the challenges Carmy and his friends had to go through to push their new restaurant to the next level in season 4. That said, are you excited to stream The Bear Season 4 at the end of June?