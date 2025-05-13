Home > News > Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 4 Finally Gets a Release Date

Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 4 Finally Gets a Release Date

Ajith Kumar
The Bear season 4 poster featuring Carmy, Cousin, etc.
Image Credit: FX Networks (via FX Networks Gallery)
In Short
  • FX Networks has officially confirmed that Season 4 of The Bear will air on June 25, 2025.
  • All ten episodes of season 4 will be released on the same day.
  • The upcoming season 4 will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Season 3 of The Bear ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the audience wondering how Carmy’s new restaurant was received by the Chicago food critics. If you didn’t know before, every new season of The Bear has consistently premiered in June every year since the series began. Hence, while we knew that The Bear season 4 would air in June 2025, we were eager to find out the official release date of the upcoming season.

The wait is officially over as FX Networks has unveiled the release dates of its major TV shows coming out this year. FX has officially announced that The Bear season 4 will premiere on June 25, 2025, on Hulu at 5 PM PT (or 8 PM ET) with a brand new poster. All ten episodes of The Bear Season 4 will drop on the same day and will be readily available to stream on Disney+ internationally.

Now that the release date is locked, we can’t wait to witness the challenges Carmy and his friends had to go through to push their new restaurant to the next level in season 4. That said, are you excited to stream The Bear Season 4 at the end of June?

Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

