Survive on a Raft Codes (November 2025)

Update: added new Survival on a Raft codes on November 11, 2025

Survive on a Raft is fundamentally a remake of the iconic PC game ‘Raft’. You are stranded on the ocean on a simple plank of wood and must collect resources to remake your raft. This game is an identical copy of the original, and anyone who enjoyed Raft would also enjoy this game. But, it’s not all the same as Survive on a Raft introduces multiple character types that have different passive buffs. But to unlock them, you need Shells. Use Survive on a Raft codes to obtain free Shells and buy the character you want the most.

All New Survive on a Raft Codes

FlyingDutchman: 25 Shells ( NEW )

Expired Survive on a Raft Codes

SorryForBugs

25KLikes

KrakenAndGardener

While you are looking for more codes, why not try out some of the other survival games on Roblox? Check out Criminality, Survive the Elevator, and Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. For more options, visit our Roblox game codes list.

How to Redeem Survive on a Raft Codes

Before you can redeem codes for Survive on a Raft, you will have to like the game and join The Raft Studio Roblox group. Once you have done that, follow these steps to redeem the codes.

Launch Survive on a Raft on Roblox.

Click on the Codes option on the left side of the screen.

Type the active code in the text box.

Press the Enter key to claim the rewards.

How to Get More Survive on a Raft Codes

The best place to get more codes for Survive on a Raft is right here. We add all the latest codes without delay, so all you have to do is visit our list when you need some extra Shells. Bookmark our list for ease of access, and you will never miss out on a code again.

Other than following our list, you can join the official Survive on a Raft Discord server. This way, you can stay connected to the community and be notified about the upcoming updates.

So, are you ready to build your biggest raft yet? Let us know in the comments below.