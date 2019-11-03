Have you ever found yourself losing focus and easily getting distracted? Well, you are not alone. A lot of people find it difficult to pay attention and concentration to a particular topic for a prolonged time. A company named Narbis has developed a pair of smart glasses that will help you stay focused on your task.

You must be wondering how a smart glass could possibly help you gain concentration. Well, that is because this smart glass automatically darkens the view whenever it finds that you are distracted. This way, you will be able to know exactly when your mind starts to ponder over thoughts that are not needed at all at the moment.

Behind the scenes, Narbis uses “Neurofeedback” technology with a penalty-and-reward model based on brain patterns called operant conditioning. The system makes use of 3 sensors and a “NASA patented algorithm to track relaxation, distraction and focus” to make this possible.

You can track your progress and get feedback on how you’re doing from the app present in the Narbis tablet. The company recommends wearing these smart glasses at least 2 or 3 times a week for 30 minutes.

If you’re interested to get yourself a pair of Narbis smart glasses, you can pre-order it from their store for $590. The package includes Narbis Glasses and the company’s special tablet for tracking the progress. It is worth noting that you will get a $100 discount if you pre-order the glasses right now.

So, what do you think of Narbis smartglasses? Tell us in the comments.

Buy Narbis smartglasses ($590)