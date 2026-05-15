Subnautica 2 Sells 2 Million Copies in Just Under 24 Hours of Launch

Subnautica 2 has been enjoying an incredible early access release, touching 467k peak player count within hours of launch. With players enjoying the deep dive into the unknown horizon, it is safe to say that Unknown Worlds Entertainment can finally have a breather after months of controversy. So, how many Subnautica 2 copies have been sold so far? Let’s find out!

Subnautica 2 Has Sold 2 Million Copies On Its Early Access Launch Day

Subnautica 2 has already sold over 2 million copies on PC and Xbox Series X/S combined. With the game not releasing on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, while still witnessing such huge numbers within hours of release, is unprecedented. What’s more interesting is that the game sold the first 1 million copies within the first four hours of its release.

And it’s only the start for Subnautica 2, as the game has launched only in early access, with a full release still a couple of years away. The developers have revealed that they will be adding more biomes and creatures in Subnautica 2 in the upcoming updates. The final release of the game will be a lot more content-rich than it is currently.

Image Credit: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

We already have multiple Leviathans in Subnautica 2, alongside vehicles, and much more. The addition of the new multiplayer feature has given the biggest to Subnautica 2, which was missing in the first part.

The success of Unknown Worlds Entertainment feels truly special after the big controversy the game had to survive through. Krafton had fired the game’s head director to avoid paying them, which was promised in the contract once the game was released.

After months of legal battle, with players wondering whether Subnautica 2 would even see the light of day, the developers finally won and released the game.

So, are you enjoying playing Subnautica 2’s early access? Tell us about your experience so far in the comments section below.