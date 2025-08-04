Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 2 to Reportedly Have the Coldest Opening

Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the upcoming television series that has been creating significant buzz lately. A few days ago, the fandom was treated to an electrifying trailer that featured every pivotal character and event. Now, the creators have finally blessed us with another update about Stranger Things Season 5, and it’s safe to say that the finale of our beloved show will be filled with some unforgettable elements.

Recently, Ross Duffer shared a picture of the studio where the finale was filmed. He then revealed that Stranger Things Season 5 is in the post-production stage, and the first two episodes are titled “The Crawl” and “The Vanishing of …” respectively. It seems this time they want us to guess who will be the one to disappear. Additionally, he also unveiled that the first episode will feature the most exciting opening events that they enjoyed the most while filming. Meanwhile, the second episode will consist of the wildest cold opening scene ever.

Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via X/@Stranger_Things)

Stranger Things Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2016, and since then, it has earned a reputation as one of the best Sci-fi franchises ever. With its captivating storyline, intriguing characters, and top-tier visuals, Stranger Things has become every fan’s favorite. And now that the TV show is slowly inching towards its end with each passing day, while we don’t want to let go of it, we are also eagerly awaiting Stranger Things Season 5, as it will feature the final showdown between the heroes and Vecna.

Vecna aims to merge the real world of Hawkins with the ‘Upside Down’, and the Hawkins Gang is gearing up to find and eliminate the ultimate villain to prevent humanity’s annihilation. So, how excited are you for Stranger Things Season 5? Do let us know in the comments section below.