Roblox Hit 10 Billion Monthly Hours in 2025, Surpassing Steam and PlayStation Combined

I have been playing Roblox for over the last five years, but 2025 felt like a different beast altogether for the platform. Instead of being a platform for strange projects that either explode or vanish in a week, the Builderman dream bloomed into a huge success story. Roblox surpassed more monthly hours of engagement in 2025 than Steam and PlayStation’s numbers combined.

According to Matthew Ball’s State of Video Gaming report, Roblox recorded more than 10 billion hours of monthly engagement in 2025. Steam reached just over 5 billion monthly hours. PlayStation, based on averages, logged slightly above 4 billion. Combined, Steam and PlayStation sit near 9 billion monthly hours, which Roblox surpassed by a good margin.

That gap is not narrow, especially if you compare the history of the platforms. Even accounting for PlayStation’s data coming from the previous year, the margin leaves breathing room. Engagement trends for Sony’s platform have remained steady, making a sudden multi-billion-dollar jump unlikely in the short term.

Image Credit: Matthew Ball

The broader chart makes the contrast clearer. Steam’s total includes both first-party and third-party titles across PC and handheld. PlayStation’s figure reflects console engagement at scale. Yet neither matches the volume generated inside a single user-driven ecosystem.

The engine behind that dominance is not one blockbuster release. Titles such as Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot have posted enormous engagement within months of launch. Especially the Grow a Garden update and Steal a Brainrot admin events are the key to that massive headcount. Experiences like 99 Nights in the Forest and Brookhaven RP continue to stack hours without relying on traditional sequel cycles.

Roblox functions less like a storefront and more like a living arcade that never closes. New projects surface daily and scale fast when the algorithm bites. Even Roblox game codes make them more interesting as players keep getting in-game incentives for free. After years on the platform, this moment feels less like a surprise and more like the inevitable result of a generation that grew up building its own games instead of waiting for them.

What are your thoughts on Roblox surpassing Steam and PlayStation’s combined monthly hours count in 2025? Let us know in the comments.