Did Ryan Reynolds Just Confirm Deadpool in Avengers Doomsday via His Latest Instagram Post?

As we all know, the glory days of Marvel are on track to come back with multiple highly anticipated projects lined up for the coming year. While fans are truly looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the wait for Avengers: Doomsday takes the lead, and in an interesting update, it has come to light that Ryan Reynolds might have just confirmed his appearance as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ryan Reynolds has a history of posting teasers online before his anticipated movies are released. He did the same with Deadpool and Wolverine with multiple posters and BTS images, and now, Ryan Reynolds has pulled off something similar.

Reynolds posted a cryptic picture of the Avengers logo on his Instagram account, covered in a red “A”. Now, as we all know, Deadpool wanted to join the Avengers in the previous movie but was unable to do so since Happy Hogan was not convinced that Deadpool belonged on the team.

Since Deadpool has proved himself with what he and Wolverine pulled in Deadpool and Wolverine, it won’t be a surprise if he finally makes it to the Avengers. While this is just speculation, Ryan Reynolds’s posting this has to mean something, and with this post, it looks like there is a good chance that Avengers: Doomsday might feature Deadpool, and we finally get to know the answer to “Why was Thor crying?”.