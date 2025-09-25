Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release Date Changed Again: Here’s When It Will Release Now

One of the biggest grievances fans have with Marvel Studios is the unending delays Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has suffered from. However, it looks like things have flown in the opposite direction this time around, since instead of delaying the release, Beyond The Spider-Verse has been moved up the release schedule, bringing the release date closer for once, and here is everything you should know about it.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse)

Initially, Beyond the Spider-Verse was slated to be released on March 29, 2024, but was delayed indefinitely due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The most recent release date announced for the movie was June 25, 2027, but now, it is confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has been moved up a week and will now release on June 18, 2027, around Father’s Day.

This bump in release also points towards the strategy being put into what might turn out to be the ace of spades in the deck of Marvel’s animated releases. June 18, 2027 puts Beyond the Spider-Verse in direct competition with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2, as well as Disney’s Gatto. So, it looks like we are inching ever closer to a massive theatrical showdown in 2027.