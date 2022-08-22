Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar Launched in India

Sony has introduced the new HT-S400 soundbar to its audio portfolio in India. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, has support for the S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, and loads more. Have a look at the details.

Sony HT-S400: Specs and Features

The Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel soundbar comes with the S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, which gives the surround sound effect just via the front speakers. This is done by virtually creating the surround sound field. There’s also support for Dolby Digital.

The front speakers also get an X-Balanced Speaker Unit with Separated Notch Edge for clearer audio quality. Its “unique” rectangular shape increases the diaphragm, which can lead to lesser noise and distortion and better vocals. Sony says that with this, users will “never miss a dialogue during a high-octane action sequence or subtle, tense moment of conversation.“

The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit for the enhanced bass output. The HT-S400 has a total power output of 330W and supports the HDMI ARC one-cable connection.

It features an OLED screen for accessing the information on remote control functions like input source, volume, and sound settings. There’s also support for remote control, Voice and Night modes, and easy connectivity with the BRAVIA TVs. Plus, it promotes a sustainable environment as its subwoofer’s rear panel is made up of recycled plastic made by Sony.

Price and Availability

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990 and is now available for purchase via all Sony Centers, e-commerce platforms, www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores.