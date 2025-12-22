The Odyssey Trailer Promises a Blend of Myth with Nolan’s Cinematic Brilliance

After a rather substantial wait, the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey movie has been released. This project, aiming to introduce the younger generation to classic texts such as Homer’s Odyssey, appears to be one of the most ambitious projects Nolan has undertaken. This is quite evident with the star-studded cast, as well as the movie being filmed entirely on special IMAX cameras. So, now that we have already waited a while for this trailer to be released, let’s not delay things further and dive right into everything we got to see in the first trailer of The Odyssey Movie

The Odyssey Trailer Released Officially

The first thing one would notice in the 2-minute clip is the cinematography. We did not get to see a lot of plot-defining factors in the trailer, but looking at the clip makes one certain that The Odyssey might just turn out to be one of the most cinematically brilliant works from Nolan, maybe even beating what he did in Interstellar. The clip shows us a few shots of what appears to be the Trojan War.

We then get to see Odysseus (Matt Damon) venturing into the sea with his men, and it appears that the scene belongs to the part of the story where the Sea God, Poseidon, was furious at him for blinding his son, Cyclops Polyphemus. Since Odysseus revealed his name to Polyphemus, he called on his father for revenge, which is why Poseidon created storms for Odysseus and his men, resulting in them getting stranded on Calypso’s Island, Ogygia.

Other than that, we also get to see a scene featuring Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’s wife, and that’s pretty much it for the trailer.