Shogun Season 2 to Begin Production in January 2026 with New Cast Members

When we talk about the unexpected, Shogun’s success story needs to be mentioned as the show not only brought us a breathtaking story, but it also brought us some of the most insane blends of political drama, action, and representation of feudal Japanese culture. Now, after making a mark for itself with 18 wins from the 25 categories at the 2024 Emmy Awards, Shogun is set to begin production of its season 2, along with familiar faces as well as new cast members. So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the details we have at hand at the moment.

Shogun Season 2 Production Status

Image Credit: FX Networks

Shogun Season 2 is set to begin production in January 2026 in Vancouver. The production of the upcoming season will give the story a 10-year time jump from the story we see in the first season. So, all the elements we have seen so far would be long gone and done for, giving the series a technically fresh start. So, let’s wait and see what FX brings us this time around.

Who Are the New Cast Members of Shogun Season 2?

Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis are obviously set to return in their respective roles, but since the time jump is massive, we will get to see a new cast this time around, along with the old ones. Deadline reports that Asami Kizukawa will appear in the role of Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda.

Talking about the returning cast members, we will get to see Fumi Nikaidô as Ochiba, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Hiroto Kanai as Omi, Yoriko Dôguchi as Kiri, Tommy Bastow as Alvito, Yuko Miyamoto as Gin, Eita Okuno as Saeki, and Yuka Kouri as Kiku. Shogun Season 2 will be brought to the US audience by FX and will be streaming on Hulu, while the international audience can see the epic unfold on Disney+.

As of now, we don’t have a tentative release date for Shogun Season 2, but considering the commencement of production in January 2026, there is a good chance that we might get to see it on our screens sometime in mid-2027.