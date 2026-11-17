Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here, and apparently, launching one of the most anticipated games in history isn’t enough pressure for Rockstar Games. With the launch approaching, prediction markets are already placing their bets on the GTA 6 Metacritic score.

The reported GTA 6 review embargo is scheduled for November 18, 2026, just a day before launch. So, will Jason and Lucia deliver a 98-rated masterpiece, or will the weight of expectation finally catch up to Rockstar? Let’s learn all about that here.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi already suggest that expectations are sky-high for the Metacritic score for GTA 6. According to Polymarket figures tracked on November 17, the odds of GTA 6 crossing 96 on Metacritic sit around 76%, while the chances of crossing 97 are approximately 61%.

Image Credit: Polymarket/Kalshi

The 98+ threshold is considerably tougher, and the chances are around 32%. Well, the market has also recorded more than $108,000 in trading volume.

Things are slightly different on the Kalshi platform, where the odds of GTA 6’s Metacritic score crossing 96 sit around 57%, and the odds of crossing 97 are around 36%. Moreover, here the recorded trading volume is more than $125,000 at the time of writing this.

Looking at Rockstar’s history of making blockbuster titles, they’ve done a fabulous job with GTA 5 scoring 97, Red Dead Redemption 2 scoring 97, and GTA 4 still holding the studio’s record at 98 on Metacritic. So, beating these scores would naturally mean setting a new record with the GTA 6 release.

Despite these optimistic predictions, the GTA 6 critic review has yet to be published by Metacritic. The reported November 18 review embargo could finally give us an answer, although Rockstar hasn’t confirmed an exact time for that yet.

GTA 6 might have a bit to prove to the critics, but to the gamers, it’s a blockbuster game that everyone has been waiting for these 13 years. The release in two days will finally mark the community’s exit from Los Santos and the first long drive through the streets of GTA 6 Vice City.