Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 Launch Date Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 rumors have been quite consistent. The 2022 Samsung foldable phones are seen making headlines every now and then, suggesting that the launch is just around the corner. Speaking of which, we now have fresh information regarding the same. Check the details out.

This Is When the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 Could Launch

Renowned tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 will launch on August 10. This is also when these phones will be up for pre-order. The devices are said to be available from August 26. While this isn’t an official word, given that Samsung usually launches its foldable phones in August, this feels like a possibility. Although, we would still advise you to wait for details from Samsung.

It is also revealed that the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 series will also be unveiled on August 10 with it going on sale on August 26. A Lavender color of the Galaxy S22 is also expected to launch on August 26. Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)



S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26



Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26



Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

Prosser has also revealed the color options for all the devices launching at the August 10 Samsung event. The Galaxy Fold 4 is expected to come in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige hues, while the Flip 4 could be available in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) might be painted in Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold and the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) is likely to have Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire (blueish color) as color variants. As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it might come in Phantom Black and Silver colorways.

As for other details on the 2022 Galaxy foldable devices, these are likely to see some major storage upgrades. The Galaxy Fold 4 could support up to 1TB of storage, while the Flip 4 might support 512GB of storage. Both devices are expected to look a lot like their predecessors with a few tweaks and are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

We can also expect some camera and display improvements, bigger batteries, and better UI optimizations too. It remains to be seen what the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 will be like. We should get more official details on the same soon. So, keep visiting Beebom for more information.

Featured Image: OnLeaks