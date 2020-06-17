About a couple of months ago, Samsung pledged Rs. 20 crore to help India fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It earmarked Rs. 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund and recently, it has donated another Rs. 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

In an official press release, Samsung says that the UP Government will utilize these funds for “COVID-19 related relief, containment, and preventive measures” over the coming weeks. The company is also supporting the local community by providing food packets, along with the local administration and local police in Noida.

The Korean giant is also doing its part by providing the necessary medical equipment to hospitals during this difficult time. “Samsung has provided 10,000 Preventive Masks and 6,000 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.”

The PPE kits are one of the most essential utilities to prevent doctors from being affected by the Novel Coronavirus. It includes all the necessities, including a surgeon’s gown, face mask, gloves, preventive eyewear, hood cap, and shoe cover. Samsung also donated 300 air purifiers, Infra-red Thermometers, and Public Address systems to help the cause.

“Corporates have an important role in supporting governments and community during crises such as the one we are facing right now,” stated Samsung in the official press release. The UP government, on the other hand, counts the Korean giant as one of its valuable partners – one that will help build UP into a world-class global electronic hub.

Apart from Samsung, brands like Vivo and Xiaomi have also made valuable contributions to the PM CARES fund. They’ve donated masks, hazmat suits, and more to help in the fight against COVID-19 in India.