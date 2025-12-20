Jump Festa 2026: Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Gets an Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Hell’s Paradise is making its long-awaited return with its second season at the start of 2026. The release date of Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has already been set in stone, and a trailer has already released. Meanwhile, MAPPA Studios has been teasing a major announcement regarding Hell’s Paradise Season 2 at the Jump Festa 2026 event. And it’s the much-anticipated second trailer of Hell’s Paradise season 2, which has been revealed today.

MAPPA Studios has released an action-packed trailer for Hell’s Paradise Season 2, giving us a glimpse of the new dangers Shinsenkyo, the Paradise Island, has in store for Gabimaru and his team. You can watch the trailer below:

══════𖠁𖠁══════



TVアニメ『地獄楽』第二期

OPアーティスト解禁

キタニタツヤ feat. BABYMETAL



══════════════



OPテーマ「かすかなはな」が聴ける

第二弾PV解禁



2026年1月11日(日)23時45分より

テレ東系他にて放送

Prime Video / Netflix / Leminoにて配信 pic.twitter.com/GGi1bmRKcD — 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) December 20, 2025

The trailer also features the new opening song titled “Kasukana Hana” by Tatsuya Kitani feat. BABYMETAL. From the second preview, it’s confirmed that Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is about to get even more brutal and bloodier than the first season, as the battle against the new members of Lord Tensen begins.

Therefore, look forward to streaming the new season of Hell’s Paradise on January 11, 2026, at 7:15 AM PST. The latest episodes of Hell’s Paradise will be ready to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video (varies based on region). That said, are you waiting to stream Hell’s Paradise Season 2 this winter 2026 anime season? Let us know in the comments below.