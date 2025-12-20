Home > News > Jump Festa 2026: Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Gets an Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Jump Festa 2026: Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Gets an Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Ajith Kumar
Gabimaru in Hell's Paradise Season 2
Image Credit: MAPPA Studios (via X/@jplus_jigokurak)
In Short
  • A new action-packed trailer for Hell's Paradise Season 2 has been released today at Jump Festa.
  • The new opening song for season 2 is Kasukana Hana" by Tatsuya Kitani feat. BABYMETAL.
  • Hell's Paradise Season 2 is slated to premiere on January 11, 2026.

Hell’s Paradise is making its long-awaited return with its second season at the start of 2026. The release date of Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has already been set in stone, and a trailer has already released. Meanwhile, MAPPA Studios has been teasing a major announcement regarding Hell’s Paradise Season 2 at the Jump Festa 2026 event. And it’s the much-anticipated second trailer of Hell’s Paradise season 2, which has been revealed today.

MAPPA Studios has released an action-packed trailer for Hell’s Paradise Season 2, giving us a glimpse of the new dangers Shinsenkyo, the Paradise Island, has in store for Gabimaru and his team. You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer also features the new opening song titled “Kasukana Hana” by Tatsuya Kitani feat. BABYMETAL. From the second preview, it’s confirmed that Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is about to get even more brutal and bloodier than the first season, as the battle against the new members of Lord Tensen begins.

Therefore, look forward to streaming the new season of Hell’s Paradise on January 11, 2026, at 7:15 AM PST. The latest episodes of Hell’s Paradise will be ready to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video (varies based on region). That said, are you waiting to stream Hell’s Paradise Season 2 this winter 2026 anime season? Let us know in the comments below.

Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

