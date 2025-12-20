Jump Festa 2026 Reveals an Exciting Trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Final Arc

Jump Festa isn’t called the biggest anime showcases of the year for no reason. It is truly an event that bombards the fandom with the much-awaited revelations. For instance, Jump Festa 2026, which started on December 20, 2025, unveiled teasers and trailers for upcoming anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. As the day progressed, fans were delighted to see a brand-new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Final Arc, which is in production.

Kaiju No. 8 Final Arc Announced at Jump Festa 2026

Jump Festa 2026 announced Kaiju No. 8 Final Arc, called The Last Wave, with an exciting trailer. It has indeed raised every fan’s expectations. The video features exciting moments, including the flashy fight sequences.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 saw Kafka Hibino getting arrested after his demonic identity was revealed in the previous season. However, he then gets interrogated by the strict and powerful Captain Gen Narumi. We are also introduced to Kaiju No. 9, who is a threat to humanity. So, the final arc will see the ultimate battle between Kaiju No. 8 and 9. The trailer suggests that Kafka will push himself beyond the limit and fight the enemy. Unlike the earlier installments, this one won’t feature isolated Kaiju wars, but instead, it will feature the large-scale war that everyone has been waiting for a long time.

Kaiju No. 9 takes center stage, prompting humanity and Kaiju No. 8 to strategize and take it down. The final arc will not only challenge our main protagonist physically, but also test his intelligence. Besides him, the fan-favorite characters like Gen Narumi, Mina Ashiro, and others will play crucial roles in the big chapter.

Jump Festa 2026 revealed that Kaiju No. 8 Final Arc is in production, and the event also confirmed that a short anime, titled ”Narumi’s Weekday” is also in the works. However, none of these have yet received an exact release date. So, let’s not lose our calm as they won’t be released until late 2026 or early 2027.