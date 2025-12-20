My Hero Academia OVA Episode Titled ‘More’ Announced at Jump Festa 2026

Recently, the final season of the My Hero Academia series concluded on a high note with an emotional finale. However, MHA manga readers quickly noticed that the anime’s ending only adapted up to chapter 430, and the extended epilogue hasn’t been brought to life yet. Even the MHA production team began teasing a new OVA episode that “Our stories continues on” in the final episode and remarked “Even though the broadcast has ended, please keep an eye on the future developments of the anime My Hero Academia!” after the finale. As hinted earlier, My Hero Academia gets the much anticipated OVA update today at the Jump Festa 2026 event.

MHA OVA Adapting Chapter 431 Announced

The production staff of My Hero Academia has finally announced that a new special OVA episode titled “More” is in production, adapting the epilogue chapter 431. The upcoming My Hero Academia Final Season’s OVA episode is slated to be released on May 2, 2026. While the MHA anime has already concluded, this extended ending will give yet another beautiful send-off to the iconic superhero saga.

Image Credit: Bones Films (via X/@heroaca_anime)

If you already love the current ending of My Hero Academia, then you will completely adore the imminent finale in the upcoming OVA episode. The new OVA will delve into the adulthoods of our superheroes and also give a glimpse into Deku’s future as a fast-growing Pro Hero in town.

MHA fandom is one of the luckiest in the world as they are set to receive yet another final episode. That said, what do you think about the My Hero Academia anime receiving yet another final episode to wrap up the series? Let us know in the comments below.