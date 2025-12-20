Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 New Trailer Revealed at Jump Festa 2026: Yuji’s Darkest Chapter Begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 tortured Yuji like anything. The poor boy took all the blame on himself for not being able to protect his loved ones. With back-to-back deaths of his dear ones, the Shibuya Incident arc broke him to the core. And the final touch was given by Sukuna, who possessed Yuji and forced him to commit some truly terrible acts. So, now that the banger trailer for the anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is out at Jumpe Festa 2026, fans can’t decide if it’s time to rejoice or feel helpless for our boy, Yuji.

Latest JJK Season 3 Trailer Is Too Painful to Watch for Yuji Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is expected to have a two-cour run, with the first part, titled The Culling Game Part 1. It will be released on Crunchyroll on January 8, 2026. The recently released trailer showcased that we must tighten our seatbelts, as it will be a wild ride for sure. It will make us think of the Shibuya Incident Arc as just a minor thing compared to the upcoming events.

The first season threw Yuji into a world full of curses, and now, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will push him into a bigger mess. The ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, will create a battle royale setup across Japan, taking the center stage in the much-awaited installment. Sorcerers will be forced to fight and kill each other in the game of survival for the points. New rules will be implemented, and sorcerers from the past will be revived.

The stakes are going to get a lot higher as Yuji and the remaining sorcerers will enter the battlefield and use strategies to back each other up. The explosive trailer released during Jump Festa 2026 revealed breathtaking animation and gruesome events, including the helplessness in Yuji’s eyes after the Shibuya tragedy. So, even though it feels scary to watch our boy face new challenges without getting time to recover from all the trauma he has been through, don’t forget to show the series some love on January 8, 2026.