Ryan Coogler Reveals Early Details for The X-Files Reboot

The X-Files is a legacy television property that reshaped storytelling and pop culture in many ways. It was one such show that was ahead of its time when it was released; in fact, it inspired countless shows. So it was natural that, when its reboot was announced in 2023, fans paid close attention. However, there was no update on the much-awaited project for an extended period. That’s why excitement among the fandom is running high now, as Ryan Coogler has finally revealed the first details of The X-Files revival.

X-Files Reboot Aims To Preserve the Classic Essence While Introducing Fresh Ideas

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox (via X/@thexfiles)

The classic X-Files is recognized for implementing the ‘Monsters of the Week’ episode and the overarching conspiracies subtly. In an interview, Ryan Coogler stated that he wants to revive the beloved show without altering its core elements. Yes, the new X-Files will introduce fresh ideas, but it will also continue to showcase what made the original work.

He also shared that he used to watch the show with his mother and was impressed by it.

“Man, I love it, bro. For me, that show is what I used to watch with my mom, bro. It’s one of the most beautiful American television shows I’ve ever made. I think it’s the story of Chris Carter. I’ll tell you, he was trying to make Kojak, The Night Stalker. You know what I’m saying? It’s like when you, as an artist, when you’re trying to capture something that you were influenced by, and you make something totally new.” – Ryan Coogler

Later, Coogler revealed that The X-Files skyrocketed the career of Vince Gilligan, who is now known for crafting television shows like Breaking Bad and Pluribus. In addition, he spilled the beans on how he became a fan of the lead actors: Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully) and David Duchovny (Fox Mulder). However, when asked whether the central duo will return in the reboot, Coogler didn’t provide much detail, leaving fans skeptical.

The actors have not yet commented on their return in any interview. However, they didn’t close the door either. So, there are chances that they might return, but nothing can be said until an official confirmation emerges.

Ryan Coogler has stated that he is actively working on the project before moving forward with Black Panther Season 3. Let’s keep our hopes high and wait patiently for further details in the coming year.