Roomba j7 Series Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched In India

Puresight Systems, the exclusive seller of iRobot products, has officially introduced the Roomba Combo j7 series in India. The series consists of the Combo j7 and the Combo j7+ and is touted as the “world’s most advanced robot vacuum and mop,” which is 100% hands-free and is powered by the next-gen iRobot OS. Keep reading to know more.

Roomba Combo j7 Series: Specs and Features

The key USP of the Roomba Combo j7 series is that it can vacuum and mop at the same time. This means that the robot vacuum can complete two tasks at one go without any human intervention. The j7 and j7+ are designed to first target rugs and carpets first before venturing into cleaning hard surfaces.

It is able to achieve this via a flurry of sensors that make it easy for the robot to recognize different floor types. To avoid wet trails, the sensors work with fully retractable mop arms to raise the wet pad on top of the robot once its purpose is fulfilled. The j7 series robot’s PrecisionVision Navigation system allows it to take advantage of the onboard sensors to detect obstacles and create a 3D map of the target area.

What makes the Combo j7 series truly hands-free is its automatic garbage collection and cleaning system. For the cleaning part, combined with the mopping facility, the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system ensures automatic vacuuming. The Clean Base of the j7+ can collect and hold dust and debris for up to 60 days.

The iRobot OS makes all of this possible via advanced software support and integration. The robot can understand 600 voice commands and can be easily paired with smart assistants like Alexa and Google. With the ability to identify 80 different common household objects, the j7 series can easily avoid objects you want.

You can even skip rooms during an active cleaning session just by using the skip button on the iRobot Home app. With that being said, the iRobot Home app is made iOS compatible with a plethora of Siri shortcuts. For example, you can save cleaning layouts under favorites, schedule cleanings, set reminders, and much more.

Additionally, the j7+ is committed to the privacy and security of users and can seamlessly connect to users’ smartphones via the iRobot Home app giving you full control at your fingertips.

Price and Availability

The Roomba Combo j7 is priced at Rs 69,990 while the Roomba Combo j7+ retails at Rs 89,990. The j7 variant will be available for purchase starting today via the iRobot website while the j7+ will be made available via select retail outlets.